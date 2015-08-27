Portland, Oregon Coast to Get Drenched; High Wind Warning

Published 08/27/2015 at 5:04 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATE: the Oregon coast will be under a high wind warning through Saturday afternoon and gusts may get as high as 65 mph on headlands and beaches.

Much needed rains are about to drench northwest Oregon, including the coast and valley towns like Portland, Salem and Eugene. This system is even bringing a high wind watch unusually early in the year to the Oregon coast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said an unusually strong late August storm system is becoming increasingly likely to move northward along the Oregon coast late Friday and Saturday, producing strong winds on the beaches and adjacent coastal mountains. Rainfall could be as much as one to two inches on the coast while inland Oregon could get more than half an inch by the end of the weekend.

The NWS issued a high wind watch for the Oregon coast, in effect late Friday through Saturday for both the north and central coast. South winds could gust as high as 65 mph, with steady winds in the 20's or low 30's.

“The winds may be strong enough to damage trees and produce power disruptions,” the NWS said.

All this does not come as great news for the Hood to Coast this weekend, making for a sloppy, soupy and windy run to the final destination of Seaside.

“A big change in the weather is expected over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as the first substantial rain is expected over the area late this week and this weekend,” the NWS said. “This could be the most rain most areas have seen since March. Rainfall accumulations through the weekend will probably range from one to two inches along the coast and over the coastal mountains, and in the south Washington Cascades.”

The Oregon Cascades could see as much as an inch and a half of rain, and the Portland area could clock in at half an inch or more.

The NWS said the heaviest rains will be through Saturday morning, but more rain is expected early Sunday as another front moves in. Substantial winds could also hit valley cities like Portland.

“If all of this comes together as expected, this rain will likely ease the dry fire conditions dramatically over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon for at least a week or two,” the NWS said. “The rain and the wind will cause problems for those with outdoor activities planned for this weekend.”

The NWS cautioned about climbing mountains, but especially warned that the roads will be slick and hazardous with this first rain.

While all this is good news for the western half of the state, the eastern half, including the Columbia Gorge, is also under a high wind watch. This is expected to complicate fire-fighting and create other traffic hazards, as the winds are likely to kick up dust and lower visibility on the roads. Some rain is expected to fall in these regions, however. More about general Oregon weather - more about Oregon coast weather.



 



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details