Oregon Coast Goonies' Latest: Sequel Likely Written by Spielberg

Published 04/22/2014

(Astoria, Oregon) – Rumors of a sequel to the cult favorite “Goonies” seem to have taken yet another step onto even firmer ground, as TMZ is reporting that director Richard Donner is working on a new script idea with Steven Spielberg. (Photo above: Courtesy of the Oregon Film Museum).

The original was filmed primarily in and around Astoria, on the north Oregon coast, and the tourism industry there is waiting with baited breath to see what happens. The film's rabid fans regularly make pilgrimages to the area, climaxing in a major festival held every summer in Astoria honoring the film. Goonies Fest draws thousands each year.

According to TMZ, Donner hasn't said anything definite on the subject of a Goonies 2. When asked recently for further details he only remarked: “You have to ask Steven.”

Donner said Spielberg has the “perfect concept” in mind, according to TMZ.

Some cast members of the original have expressed doubt about returning for a sequel, but Donner reportedly has said something to the effect of it would be in the best interests of their careers to do so.

If the sequel was again filmed in Astoria, this would have a huge impact on tourism on the north coast.

(Photo above: Courtesy of the Oregon Film Museum).

