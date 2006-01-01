Thanksgiving Travel Weather for Oregon, the Coast, Portland

Published 11/26/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – Big surprise: the forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend around Oregon is a mix of sun and rain. But one slightly bigger surprise: there will be snow in some areas on Saturday. Snow flakes may even show up on the Oregon coast.

Central Oregon, eastern Oregon and the Cascade mountain passes will get some snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the state has experienced near record warmth recently, and mild but weather is coming up for Thanksgiving Day. But something white lurks in the near-future for western Oregon.

“Snow levels will lower into at least the foothills late Friday and early Saturday, nighttime temperatures will likely bottom out below freezing Saturday night, and east winds will return to the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge,” the NWS said.

Meanwhile, the central and eastern part of the state will get highs in the 20's and 30's on Saturday and Sunday, with some light to medium snow hitting various areas.

Pendleton will get as low as 11 degrees on Saturday night.

Saturday will be the cold one for almost everywhere in Oregon. Along the Oregon coast range, some light snow is possible. Even beach towns may get as low as 29 degrees on Saturday overnight, and some snow flakes are possible there.

Snow is not expected to stick anywhere but in the Cascades.

Sunday will be cold but dry and sunny all around the state, which will make for good travel conditions for those heading home that day.

On Monday morning, some freezing rain is possible in areas like the Willamette Valley and Portland, warming up a bit to a mix of sun and some rain later that day.

More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here. Click on the photos below for more about those areas.

About Oregon Coast Thanksgiving Lodging

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted