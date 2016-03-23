Still Time for Central Oregon Coast Glass Float Drop of 300

Published 03/23/2016 at 3:51 PM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There are still four more days left of glass float inundation and hunting in Lincoln City, as the central Oregon coast town celebrates spring break with its largest Special Glass Drop of the entire Finders Keepers season. Volunteers, affectionately known as Float Fairies, are dropping 300 extra glass art pieces on the beach in Lincoln City, from now until March 27.

From the high tide line to the embankment, visitors can search the beach in Lincoln City for their very own glass keepsake. 300 extra glass art pieces including floats, crabs, and sand dollars are now out the town's seven miles of beach waiting to be discovered.



This Spring Break Special Glass Drop is part of Finders Keepers, glass floats on the beach in Lincoln City. It is now the 16th year of the promotion, which started in mid-October and will continue until Memorial Day. 2,016 officially numbered glass floats are hidden daily, rain or shine, on the beach for lucky treasure hunters to find. If you find one, you get to keep it.

Once a float is found, it becomes a collector's item. Local tourism officials say to bring it to the Visitor Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biographical sketch of the artist who created the glass float.

“If you find a float, take a photo and share it with us on social media. You can share it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon or on Twitter @LincolnCityOR,” said Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau spokesman Eric Johnson. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

After this one, Johnson said the next Special Glass Drop is for Earth Day weekend, April 22 through the 24. 15 Earth globes will be hidden along the beach in Lincoln City. For more information about the Spring Break Special Glass Drop, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and

Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers.

Other upcoming event highlights in Lincoln City include:

April 3. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and open to the public. 4 p.m. Meet at the 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. www.oregoncoast.org/tide-pool-clinic or call 800-452-2151.

April 3. Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. All items are hand-made or home grown by the seller. This indoor market runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-0062. www.lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.



April 9. Corks & Cuisine: A Fine Food & Wine Event offering tantalizing foods paired with premier Oregon wines. Live auction items, the themed basket silent auction and the stunning 120-bottle wall of wine. Tickets are $125 per person and proceeds will go towards a “state of the art” cardiac/vascular diagnostic ultrasound machine for North Lincoln Hospital. 6 p.m. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-557-7102.

April 9. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and open to the public. 8:30 a.m. Meet at the 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. www.oregoncoast.org/tide-pool-clinic or call 800-452-2151.

