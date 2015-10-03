N. Oregon Coast Museum Filled with Sounds of Irish Stompers

Published 03/10/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – After a rousing and riotous time on the central Oregon coast early in March, Portland’s unique Irish group Stomptowners hits the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum for a concert on Friday, March 27.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

The Stomptowners are a dynamic group blending Irish instrumentation, voice and foot percussion. Featuring Maldon Meehan Dancer, The Stomptowners deliver exciting choreographed Sean-nos dance and traditional song – all in one setting.

Expect to hear an exciting blend of foot stomping jigs, reels and hornpipes interlaced with melodic, soulful Celtic songs, feisty sea shanties and a few good pub songs. Having percussive dance adds a key visual component, which set the act apart from other traditional Irish bands.

But The Stomptowners audience does not just sit there passively. Lead vocalist and local Liverpudlian, Andrea Wild, is only too pleased to lead a rabble rousing chorus and foot percussionist extraordinaire and Irish dance choreographer, Maldon Meehan, will have you up on the floor in no time.

The Stomptowners showcase a number of talented Irish musicians. Keeping a rotation dubbed “Irish Musician Du Jour” allows the band a unique approach to stage line-up while maintaining top-notch authentic musicianship.

Look out for multi-instrumentalist, Bob Soper, Uilleann Pipe player, Preston Howard, Irish Bouzouki wizz, Richie Rosencrans, renowned button accordion player, Felim Egan and Dublin based banjo player, Graham Nolan --- these are a few of the fine players who perform periodically with this ensemble.

Tickets for the concert at just $12 and include refreshments. All proceeds will help fund upcoming events at the History Center; including future concerts, lectures, exhibits, and field trips. Tickets are available through our online gift shop (www.cbhistory.org/shop), by phone (503-436-9301), or at the door. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is at the corner of Sunset & Spruce. 503.436.9301.

