Take an Oregon Coast Survey - New Seafood Industry Segment Possible

Published 08/14/2016 at 5:41 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – You can tell researchers what the Oregon coast means to you in an online survey – and there could be a new segment to the seafood industry in this region. Both of these new developments on the coast involve Corvallis-based research organization Oregon Sea Grant (OSG), which is helping to fund the work being done. (Above: Neskowin, on the Oregon coast).

In what ways do you love the Oregon coast ? And how much do you know about it?

OSG is funding a survey conducted by Portland State University that is asking those questions and more. The research team is seeking input from Oregon residents to find out how they use and value these beaches and the ocean. You can take the survey here – open only to Oregon residents over 18.

The survey asks for your opinions on marine management activities and what you would like to see happening in future management of these resources. There's a section where you can point out what areas are the most important to you or dearest to your heart, and a means for you to recommend changes in how those parts of the coastline are managed.

The survey even takes a look at how strongly you feel about the region and its various aspects and activities.

OSG said the goal of the survey is to reach a broad range of adult residents who have lived in the state for at least a year. They are looking to get input from people all around the state as well, including southern and eastern Oregon.

The group is asking the public to not only take the survey but to also spread it around on social media.

All responses are completely anonymous, with only the summaries beings shared. The responses and data will eventually be shared with state officials, science groups, other researchers and the public.

Those with any questions can contact Paul Manson, a Ph.D. student researcher at Portland State University: mansonp@pdx.edu. You may also contact the project’s principal investigator, Elise Granek, at graneke@pdx.edu. The research team is also on Twitter.

OSG is reporting there may be a new segment to the seafood industry along the Oregon coast as the popularity of the gooseneck barnacle rises around the world. OSG is funding research being conducted through University of Oregon and two regional seafood industry groups, primarily done by UofO grad student Julia Bingham.

In parts of Europe, a plate of gooseneck barnacles can cost more than a lobster dinner, and the growing scarcity of the population in parts of the continent have driven the price to over $50 a pound at times.

Goosenecks are common on the Oregon coast, but not a hot ticket item yet for the state's booming culinary scene. But Bingham and the groups involved want to make sure this area does not run into the same over-harvesting issues here. Organizations like Port Orford Sustainable Seafood are eyeing the possibilities of future markets in this region.

















