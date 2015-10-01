Burns Supper Brings Wee Bit of Scotland to Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – January 24 brings more than a wee bit of Scotland to the central Oregon coast, as Newport's Celtic Heritage Alliance (CHA) brings the Robert Burns Supper to town with a feast made for kings.

On that day they honor the legacy of the poet the group calls the “pre-eminent Scotsman of all time. To them, Burns' work - in the Scots dialect - is prized as a monumental step toward saving the culture after the Jacobite Rebellion where even wearing of kilts and family tartans was banned.

This year, you too can celebrate Scotland's favorite poet in an evening of frivolity, honor, and retrospect during the 4th annual Robert Burns Supper at the Shilo Inn Ballroom in Newport. It goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The CHA chapter on the central Oregon coast joins groups around the world in hosting a fun and fanciful Robert Burns Supper in a simultaneous celebration near his birthdate of January 25th where the wearing of your kilt and tartan is highly encouraged.

The unlikely guest of honor; the mighty haggis makes its entrance on its fine silver platter, led by a piper and presented by the chef to the humbled host who pays homage through reciting Burns' famous "Ode to a Haggis," and then bathes the sausage in a fine single malt Scotch, slices it open with a ceremonial dirk and serves it to awaiting partygoers.

Between courses, whiskey connoisseurs can opt to enjoy five exceptional tastings of Scotland's finest single malt Scotches; each different than in the previous year's events. After the feast, guests can partake and participate in an evening of verse and song, fanciful readings, trivia games, and charming toasts.

Advanced tickets are $65 for the dinner and scotch tasting, and $40 for dinner only. The price includes:

A feast of Scotch Eggs, garden salad, "cock-a-leekie" soup, stuffed chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, "neeps and tatties" (turnips and potatoes), with a delectable Drambuie trifle, shortbread and truffles for dessert! Please tell us if you have special dietary requirements. Beer & wine available for purchase.



Live music with "DRAM and GO" from Portland, Oregon. This group is made up of veteran Celtic musicians and leads audiences on an innovative musical journey through modern, traditional, and original music. They feature music from Scotland, Ireland, and elsewhere performed on the highland bagpipes, Scottish smallpipes, borderpipes, guitar, bouzouki, bodhran, mandolin, and fiddle.



This year's guest speaker is Stu Johnson, will guide guests on a tour of historical accounts and stories, participants may share selections of Burns poetry, and participate in the return of the "What Lifts Your Kilt?" trivia game and our silent auction fundraiser.

For more information or to purchase tickets see http://ncfhg.com/burns.php or call 541-961-7696.

