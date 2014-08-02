Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Ten Days of Huge Antique Fest Begins on Central Oregon Coast

Published 02/08/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The big mother-of-all antique festivals has started on the central Oregon coast as Lincoln City hosts the massive 2014 Antique Week from February 7 to 17. It's a whole ten days of antique sales as a variety of stores all over town host over 100 dealers and other collectibles.

The featured theme for this year's celebration is "Vintage Views of Love." A Valentine-themed antique store scavenger hunt that will take participants on a trip through Lincoln City to popular places where you can find special treasures. Prizes will be awarded to the first person to correctly complete the scavenger hunt each day.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center will offer appraisals for your antique or collectible performed by local experts.

The event will kick off with a free appraisal panel of local antique dealers at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in the auditorium of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Appraisers include Daniel Beck from the Little Antique Mall, Sheldon MacArthur from North by Northwest, Rick Miner from Rocking Horse Mall, Matthew Gerber (art only) from Beach Bum Thrift, and Jeannie Clink from Nelscott House Antiques. Bring your antiques in for an expert opinion. No reservations required.

Antique expert Frank Farmer Loomis IV will provide appraisals at Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. Loomis was an appraiser on public television’s Antiques Road Show and has written several books on antiquing and collecting. In addition, Loomis will give a presentation titled “Antiques 101: A Crash Course in Antiquing” at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Loomis has spent most of his career in the antique business. His first book, Is It Antique Yet? is a historical education on antiques while his second, You Can Afford Antiques! covers styles of antiques.

He has been an appraiser for several auction houses and has taught nearly 20 years at the University of Cincinnati. He also has had a radio show and hosted, wrote, and co-produced the PBS TV series, Is It Antique Yet? from 1986 to 1991. Loomis believes, "Antiques enrich our lives with their usefulness, beauty and sentimentality."

The historic Bijou Theatre will offer a theme-related classic movie, while the North Lincoln County Historical Museum will feature exhibits of vintage Valentines and historic photos of couples along with a vintage quilt display. Take a guided bus tour of historic Lincoln City and explore local history as you travel through the communities that, in 1965, incorporated to become Lincoln City. Engage in stories of haunted houses and ghost ships, visit the Lincoln Statue, learn about early Native American culture and hear the story of Joe, Lincoln City's land-lubber Sea Lion.

For the glass art enthusiast, the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau will be "dropping" nearly 500 pieces of glass art on the beaches from February 7th -17th. The glass art will include antique Japanese floats, contemporary floats, sand dollars and crabs, and special edition red floats to honor Valentine’s Day and the Historic Red Head Roundup.

The Lincoln Pops will provide danceable music at 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets are $12 each, $20 a couple. For more information and reservations call 541-994-9994.

Vintage quilts and historic valentines will be on display at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, 4907 SW Hwy. 101, for the duration of Antique Week.

Driftwood Public Library, 801 SW Hwy. 101, will feature a display of books related to the theme as well as appraisal software.

“Somewhere in Time,” a classic movie starring Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour, will show at the Bijou Theatre free at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

An Antique Boutique will be set up in the Cultural Center for the duration of the event. The Cultural Center will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of Antique Week. Members will sell their antiques with a percentage going to benefit the Cultural Center. Call the Cultural Center, 541-994-9994, to participate.

For a complete list of activities, times and dates during Antique Week, contact the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 541-994-9994, or visit www.oregoncoast.org/antique-week.

More about Lincoln City below, and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
