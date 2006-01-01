Authors and Book Signings on N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/30/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) – Seaside's Beach Books has a couple of big nibbles for the book worm. Two regional authors show up in the north Oregon coast town to speak about their books and more, including a novelist with connections to the Portland mayor's office and another author who will set work on the Oregon coast during World War 2.

One event even includes lunch.

On November 8, Portland author Dana Haynes will give a book signing of his latest novel, Gun Metal Heart. Haynes spent 20 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, split evenly between weeklies and dailies. He won awards as a reporter, columnist, and editor. A native of the Pacific Northwest, he now serves as spokesman for Mayor Charlie Hales of Portland.

The novel centers around Daria Gibron, a freelance operative hiding out in a town in rural Italy. The action then moves around other places in Europe and the danger increases from there.

Gun Metal Heart is his third novel. The signing begins at 2 p.m.

Platt, who hails from Seattle, will join her public for lunch and a lively discussion of her newest novel set on the Oregon Coast during WWII.

Incommunicado is both timely and timeless. It's about the meaning of courage and the willingness to stand up for what's right, even when it goes against the prevailing attitudes of the time and place. It's also about the insidious way groups and communities can nurture ignorance and prejudice. But most of all, it's an adventure story set in a town full of unforgettable characters, during a time of great intrigue and peril, no matter which enemy or on what front you fight.

Cost: $20 includes signed copy of Incommunicado and catered lunch.

Beach Books is at 616 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3500. http://www.beachbooks37.com.

