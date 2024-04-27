South Oregon's Golden and Silver Falls Park Needs Cleanup Help in May - Near Coos Bay

Published 4/27/24 at 7:55 p.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Near Coos Bay, one sprawling, gorgeous state park is asking for a little help. Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area on the south coast is hosting a clean-up event on Saturday, May 18, and it's requesting volunteers to help spruce up the place before the summer rush begins. (Photo OPRD)

You can join park rangers on that day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Even more interesting: you can walk in some spots where dinosaurs walked – well, at least in a recent sci-fi movie. You can certainly walk where Hollywood's Adam Driver strolled a few years back.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) sent out the notice this week.

“Volunteers will help clean up the parking area and conduct trail work at the park, which is about 25 miles northeast of Coos Bay,” said OPRD. “There will be something for everyone to help with. Lend a hand and help get the park ready before summer begins.”

You can sign up at https://form.jotform.com/240576122083047.

OPRD said participants should be prepared to walk on some amounts of uneven ground and trails around the south Oregon coast attraction. All the work will be taking place outdoors, and volunteers should be comfortable wearing work gloves and using hand tools.

Because it's the coast, you'll want to dress for the weather. OPRD said you should be wearing closed-toed shoes, and be wearing clothes you don't mind getting dirty in.



Photo OPRD

“Remember to bring a water bottle, sack lunch and work gloves if you have them (some will be provided if not),” OPRD said. “Snacks will be provided.”

If you have questions about the event, email ranger Jess at jess.hayward@oprd.oregon.gov.

If you need to contact staff on the day of the event, please call park ranger Jake at 541-294-0644 or Ranger Jess at 541-888-3732.

It was here a couple of years ago that star Adam Driver skittered about battling little dinosaurs in the movie 65. A good chunk of it was filmed on the south Oregon coast, and some of the early sequences were filmed right here in Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area.

His character - named Mills - peers down and sees a pack of gnarly and snarling dinos zipping around, and suddenly one jumps right in his face from just below the edge of the falls and attacks him. After that, it may be difficult to picture that south coast trail without dinos.

Other parts of the film were shot near Brookings and Gold Beach. 65 Sci-Fi Flick on Streaming: Parts Filmed on S. Oregon Coast - Review

From the movie 65

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

