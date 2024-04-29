Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


US Coast Guard's Dramatic Rescue from Cruise Ship Off Oregon Waters, Video

Published 4/29/24 at 4:25 a.m.
By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Last week, on Thursday, April 25, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responded to an emergency call aboard a cruise ship some 175 miles off the Oregon coast. (Photos and video U.S. Coast Guard)

“The man received an injury a few days prior and it was requested to transfer him to higher medical care,” the USCG said on X.

The Koningsdam was about 175 miles west of Tillamook, Oregon, at the time, the USCG said. The man was 65 years old, and was hoisted onto the aircraft flown by the USCG 13th District out of Astoria. Assisting in the hoist were aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, while the aircraft also flew with two members of the Life Flight Network onboard.

They assisted with the transit to OHSU in Portland, the USCG said.

KOIN TV in Portland is reporting the USCG was alerted to the situation on Wednesday night and arranged a meeting point out at sea with the vessel.

The video rather dramatically shows the helicopter approaching the ship off Oregon coast seas and another angle shows the rescue basket getting dropped onto the deck. The somewhat frightening point of view is from the rescue basket itself, showing it and the patient getting hoisted upwards, with at least one crewmember on the basket helping to secure it and taking video.

It is some remarkable footage of USCG duties.

The Koningsdam sails under the Holland America Line and hosts up to 2,650 guests. It is 975 feet in length and 114 feet wide. MORE RESCUE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






