Clamming and Kayaking Outings Near Oceanside Bring You the Rugged Oregon Coast

Published 5/01/24 at 6:15 a.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Ever wanted to really dig deep into clamming on the coastline? Ever wanted to kayak a truly rough-edged section of Oregon's ocean shoreline? (Photo courtesy WEBS)

Friends of Netarts Bay - Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) is providing just those kinds of opportunities in May with outdoor events that take you clamming and around the contours of Netarts Bay in a kayak. It's more of a rugged experience, and it gets you down 'n dirty with the real coast.

On May 11, WEBS hosts Sustainable Clamming at Netarts Bay. Then on May 18, there's the Kayak Netarts Bay: Inner Bay Tour for intermediate-level folks and the Kayak Netarts Bay - Bay Mouth Tour later that day.

The May 11th clamming event lets you learn about the different types of clams in Netarts Bay, near Oceanside. Are you new to clamming and would like some tips? Join the WEBS groups and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department (ODFW) at 8:30 a.m. for a day on the bay, learning all about sustainability in the harvesting of wild shellfish.

“Participants will learn about the role of shellfish in bay health, the types of clams in the bay, the best and most sustainable methods for harvesting wild shellfish, and current research on trends in clam size and biomass,” WEBS said.

Space is limited. Registration is required for this free event. Learn more at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events. Website: www.netartsbaywebs.org Facebook and Instagram: @netartsbaywebs

On Saturday, May 18, going from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the intermediate tour starts at the bay. Here, you'll get to go on a journey to check out the abundant marine life, algae and aquatic plants as you explore the mudflats and various channels of Netarts Bay.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

“This adventure is full of wonder, but it isn't for the timid! On the return trip, we will be paddling against both an incoming tidal current and a Northwest headwind. If you are up for a challenge, this is the trip for you,” WEBS said.

The initial half of the tour uses the incoming tide, pushing participants into the inner bay. However, tidal predictions are only predictions and that means you should be prepared for the unexpected.

“For instance, the journey may involve short portages and using teamwork to carry the kayaks with us,” WEBS said.

Restrictions: Children under 16 yrs. and people with serious medical conditions are not allowed on this trip. Anyone under 90 lbs. or over 230 lbs. should notify them during registration to ensure they have the proper gear. You sign up to find out the location.

At 4 p.m. that day, there's the Kayak Netarts Bay - Bay Mouth Tour. Once again, you have to request a spot, but this is an easy paddle through the bay.

“Investigate seaweed blades for hidden creatures, watch crabs scurry along the sandy bottom, see filtering shellfish, and appreciate other invertebrates bouncing between sand grains within the shallow waters of the cove,” WEBS said.

HOW TO SIGN UP: Click on the 'register' button and submit a spot request. Your registration will be reviewed by Kayak Tillamook County before your registration is confirmed. Spots are secured on a first-come, first-served basis. https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events. Website: www.netartsbaywebs.org MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

