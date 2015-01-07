Updated: N. Oregon Coast Adventures Offered: Trails, Canoes, Survival Camp

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Bundles of beachy activities with a unique and rugged twist are happening this month along the top part of the Oregon coast. From Seaside up to Warrenton, two groups are offering guided canoe and hiking trips, and camps for youth that involve nature and survival.

Nature Adventure Camp, held July 13-17, offers a week’s worth of adventures at the park and nearby, as well as an overnight in Fort Clatsop. Nature Adventure Camp is open to students entering 4th grade through 6th grade. The cost is $140. Young people can explore the area’s trails, water and animals at camps this summer through Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. The two week-long camps feature exciting overnight opportunities.

Hours for Nature Adventure Camp are 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Wednesday. For the Thursday overnight, drop off is at 9:00am and pickup is 11 am Friday. Enrollment for camp is limited and scholarships are available. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-4422. www.nps.gov/lewi

Sunset Empire is offering guided hiking trips throughout the summer. Register online at http://www.sunsetempire.com. Transportation will be provided. Hikers bring water, a snack, a camera, binoculars, and a walking stick if they need one. The cost is $20 with the resident discount and $25 for non-residents.

On July 17, the hike will be the Angora Peak Hike. It will consist of a moderate 7-mile kike with great views. Explore the talked about Hermit Hut at the top of the hike. On this trek don't be surprised if you run into deer, elk, or other wildlife along the way.

Upcoming hikes include August 15 on Saddle Mountain (12 pm – 6 pm), and September 5 on Tillamook Head, between Cannon Beach and Seaside.

The groups also offers canoe trips for the summer. The next one happens on July 17. Recreation leaders will provide canoeing fun along the river and upper estuary system near the Necanicum Confluence on that Friday, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The rate is $30 or $20 with a resident discount. Meet at the lobby at Sunset Pool, 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-3311. See http://www.sunsetempire.com to register.

Other canoe trips happen July 31, August 14 and August 28.

Get ready to fight for your survival with the Nature Survival Camps on the north Oregon coast. Young people can explore the area’s trails, water and animals at camps this summer through Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. The two weeklong camps feature exciting overnight opportunities.

Nature Survival Camp, held July 20-24, takes campers on the water and to the woods, deep into the park and other sites, as they explore and practice skills to survive and thrive in nature, including a two-night camping trip at the beach. This camp is open to students entering 7th, 8th & 9th grades. The cost is $150.

Hours for Nature Survival Camp are 9 am to 5 pm. Monday and Tuesday, with a 9 am drop-off on Wednesday and 11 am pick up on Friday for the two-day camping trip at the beach. Enrollment for both camps is limited and scholarships are available. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-4422. http://www.nps.gov/lewi.

