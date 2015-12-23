Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

A Delicious Mardi Gras for Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 12/23/2015 at 4:13 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff



(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City gives you the opportunity to warm up your winter in January – New Orleans-style.

It's the 8th Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off, a Mardi-Gras themed event featuring the comfort food of New Orleans, Jambalaya. The festivities will be held at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City on Saturday January 30, 11 am to 2 pm.

The Jambalaya Cook-Off will feature professional chefs from around the Pacific Northwest competing for top honors and the People's Choice Award. Professional judges will determine first, second, and third place while patrons get to try each chef's interpretation of this Creole comfort food and vote for their favorite. Attendance to the event is free and samples are available for $0.75 each. Portion sized servings of jambalaya can also be purchased for $3 and $5.

Jambalaya typically consists of rice, meat that can range between chicken, fish, or sausage, and a variety of vegetables including onions, tomatoes, peppers, and celery. The dish originates from the French Quarter in New Orleans, where immigrant workers tried to replicate Spanish paella. Lacking the ingredients needed to make paella, Jambalaya was created as an alternative.

King Cake, which is associated with Mardi Gras traditions and is served throughout the Carnival season, will also be available to sample. At this central Oregon coast fun fest, you can learn about the story of its origin and how this decadent dessert came to be. In addition to King Cake, there will be a variety of local treats available for purchase. Attendees can also get in on the fun with Mardi-Gras hat making, beads, and listening to Cajun music.

The Culinary Center in Lincoln City, located on the 4th floor of City Hall, has a panoramic view of the ocean, the headlands and north Lincoln City. The Culinary Center features seasonally-inspired cooking and focuses on the abundant foods of the Pacific Northwest, locally grown and raised foods; from organic vegetables to grass-fed natural meats, prairie-raised chickens, and of course, the Oregon coast's vast array of fresh seafood and shellfish. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For more information on the Jambalaya Cook-Off contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/jambalaya-cook-off. More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.









