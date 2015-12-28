Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

100 Special Glass Treasures for New Years on Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/28/2015 at 3:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The beaches of one part of the central Oregon coast will wind up especially sparkly and glittery this coming weekend. Starting New Year's Day, the central Oregon coast hotspot makes another special drop of artisan glass float balls. January 1 through the third should make up for the “glass float bummer” of one recent weekend when wild tides prevented the beloved treasure hunt from happening.

Dedicated volunteers called Float Fairies will drop glass floats and possibly other fun finds, such as starfish, crabs, shells, and sand dollars. About 100 will be left for seekers.

This special holiday glass art drop is part of Lincoln City’s annual Finders Keepers promotion, which celebrates its 16th anniversary this year, and happens everyday until Memorial Day of 2016.

Each are signed, numbered, and handcrafted, and they are hidden along the seven miles of public beach in Lincoln City. When the floats are found, they become collector’s items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors’ Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your autographed certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who created the glass float.

“Remember, if you find it, you keep it,” said Lincoln City Visitors Bureau spokesman Eric Johnson.

The glass floats tradition began in 1997, after a local artist came up with an idea for a fun way to herald the new millennium. The city sponsored the project and the inaugural season in 1999 – 2000 took off soaring like a kite on the wind.

It quickly gathered steam and is now known to sometimes bring out hundreds at a time to the central Oregon coast.

An interesting fact: each year the Float Faeries add one more glass piece to the drop. In 2001, they dropped 2001. In 2002, there were that many dropped – and so on.

Where to find the coveted pieces? The bureau said they are well above the tide line but somewhere below the beach embankment. See the Lincoln City website for more on the glass floats.

The visitors bureau is quick to remind the public to not turn your back on the tide and keep an eye on the breakers.

New Year's Day along the Oregon coast is looking calm and sunny, bringing excellent conditions for glass float hunting. The area has also experienced some incredible sand level drops, so agates and other interesting geologic discoveries are in the cards for anyone checking out the beaches closely.








 





 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.



 


 




