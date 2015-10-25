N. Oregon Coast Trivia and Treasure Hunt is of Historical Proportions

Published 10/25/2015 at 6:22 PM PDT - Updated 10/25/2015 at 6:29 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Updated: Sometimes, the treasures of the north Oregon are simply bundles of fun to go looking for. Such is the situation of a Cannon Beach event of, well, historical proportions. It's called the Stormy Weather Trivia and Scavenger Hunt.

Back by popular demand, the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s third annual trivia contest event returns to the north Oregon coast on Saturday, November 7. This family friend event is a great way to bond or to compete for the highest prize. The one-day event takes place between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The contest works like this. Each competitor may purchase a single trivia card for $2. Each card contains ten questions that must be answered while in the Museum. No cell phone or internet searches are allowed! All of the questions are contained within the museums exhibits and displays.

“The event is a combination of scavenger hunt and trivia contest,” explains Director, Elaine Murdy-Trucke. “The answer to every single question are contained within the Museum’s exhibits. Even the bonus questions.”

Those who answer all ten questions correctly will win a prize. You can only win once, but you will win! The staff and volunteers will make sure of that. While they cannot give you answers, they can guide you in the right direction.

The Museum will offer brain food in the form of Sleepy Monk coffee and a few light snacks. Writing materials and writing stations are provided throughout the museum. Candy prizes have been provided by Bruce’s Candy Kitchen of Cannon Beach. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org or find them on Facebook.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce in Cannon Beach across the street from the Cannon Beach Fire Station. 503-436-9301. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.



















More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted