Contest Held to Select Theme for Central Oregon Coast Kite Fest

Published 11/23/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Kite fliers from around the Pacific Northwest will flock en masse to the central Oregon coast, as June 27 and 28 in 2015 boasts the 31st Annual Summer Kite Festival in Lincoln City at the D River Wayside.

Before those soaring festivities begin, however, the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau (VCB) is asking for your help. Last year's festival theme, "Unleashed" was a resounding success. Progressively working through the alphabet, this year, a new theme must be determined using the letter "V.”

The VCB is now holding a naming contest through December. Enter by visiting www.oregoncoast.org/kite-contest, where contestants should submit their entries using the letter "V" in naming the theme. Multiple entries will be accepted provided the submissions are unique.

One lucky contestant will help name the Kite Festival theme for the year and win a family weekend getaway to Lincoln City! The prize package includes one night's lodging, restaurant certificates, and a chance to blow your own glass float at the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio.

Contest ends December 31, 2014, after which a winner will be determined based on the most creative use of the letter "V". Festival organizers will select the winning theme, and a random drawing will be held in the event of duplicate winning submissions. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

This annual festival is a celebration of professional and leisure kite fliers with some of the most colorful big show kites in the world. It brings thousands to the beaches of this central Oregon coast town over its run, showing some amazing and impressively gigantic creations.

For more information about this contest or the Kite Festivals, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

