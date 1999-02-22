Central Oregon Coast Taken Over by Sharks Next Week

Published 01/05/2014

Shark photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

(Newport, Oregon) – Sharks are on the menu on the central Oregon coast next week – at least in the scientific sense. It's Shark Day at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on January 11, a shark-filled, music-filled, riddle-filled, fun-filled event for the whole family.

The Hatfield will feature all things sharky – minus the Sharknado, of course.

On hand will be the award-winning half-hour children's film The Shark Riddle, featuring over 20 different shark species in high definition. Then join Laura and Robert Sams, the creators of the film. They are Oregon's own sister/brother wildlife filmmaking team, and their presentation will be a behind-the-scenes look at their award-winning film. They'll share their Great White Shark Song, a shark game show, and stories about how they filmed the animals.

If you stick around, you can even take your picture with one of the stars of the film, a life-sized (23 feet long inflatable) basking shark. Kids will also receive a free shark poster from the movie.

The Shark Riddle has won Best Children's Program at the International Wildlife Film Festival, the BLUE Ocean Film Festival and the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival. It also won Best Educational Short at the International Family Film Festival. It is a co-production between Sisbro Studios and The Save Our Seas Foundation. Learn more at www.sisbro.com/sharks

While there will be no references to the awful cult film Sharknado, there will be a bit of gore involving sharks. Hatfield scientist Dr. William Hanshumaker will be dissecting a small salmon shark at 1:30 p.m.

Other schedules: 11 am and 2:45pm is the film The Shark Riddle (30 min). 11:30 am and 3:15 pm is the Shark based Education Program.

The event is free. Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center. 2030 S. Marine Science Drive. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0226. Website here.

