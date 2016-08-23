North Coast Outdoor Events in September Include Inaugural CoastWalk Oregon

(Seaside, Oregon) – September is full of engaging outdoor events on the north Oregon coast, especially in the Seaside area. You'll find a guided canoe trip, two weekends of women's surf camps, and then a special three-day event that celebrates hiking from the Columbia River down to Cannon Beach.

On September 2 and 16, it's a day of fun on an Oregon coast river with the Guided Canoe Day Trip. You'll join Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District Recreation leaders for some canoeing along the river and upper estuary system of the Necanicum River confluence. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, water bottle, and camera. Meet at the boat dock in Broadway Park in Seaside, Oregon. Cost to participate is $30 per person, or $20 for resident. It goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (503) 738-3311. sunsetempire.com.

The NW Womens Surf Camps in September will teach the ladies the basics of surfing and much more, all in a somewhat pampering but certainly uplifting environment. They happen at various spots along the north Oregon coast from Seaside down to Manzanita on two weekends in September. First on September 3 and 4, and then on the 17th and 18th.

Morning beach yoga sessions happen both mornings, helping you to focus on surfing and the learning.

Then, beach surf lessons happen, where you'll be taught 12 essential skills you need to hit the waters – but on the safety of land. You'll learn how to survey the beach and breakers for the six critical forecasting conditions that help you spot the perfect wave. This helps you find the best times for surfing as well.

You'll get a few hours of water time in each day's camp to practice these new skills while coaches help you hone them further. There will also be discussions of localism and surfing etiquette, helping you to keep problems interacting with other surfers at a minimum.

There are catered organic lunches each day, and the cost includes transportation and wetsuit equipment. At the end, you get a t-shirt from the camp and a goodie bag. The cost to attend is $498 ($450 for early bird registration). nwwomenssurfcamps.com.

On September 23 through 25, the North Coast Land Conservancy is holding their inaugural CoastWalk Oregon.

It's all part of the conservancy’s 30th anniversary celebration. It will follow the route of the Oregon Coast Trail, beginning at the Columbia River’s south jetty and ending in Cannon Beach (30 miles total, or roughly 10 miles per day). Participants receive refreshments at day’s end (at McMenamin’s Sand Trap Pub in Gearhart and Public Coast Brewing in Cannon Beach) as well as shuttles, wayfinding help, a gift, and a raffle ticket for a luxurious coastal getaway package.

Most of the $300 registration fee is tax deductible and will help NCLC achieve its 30th anniversary-year goal of raising $30,000 for coastal conservation. CoastWalk Oregon is a way for Oregonians and visitors to the state to see some of Oregon’s natural wonders in comfort but under their own power. For more details, visit coastwalkoregon.org

The cost to participate in the three-day walk is $300, and early registration is encouraged. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



















