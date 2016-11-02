Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Prepares for Thousands at Seafood Wine Fest

Published 02/11/2016 at 4:01 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – One of the largest events of the winter – and certainly the largest event on the Oregon coast – is coming the final weekend in February. The 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, presented by Chinook Winds Casino Resort, rolls into Newport on Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, February 28. The central coast town swells with nearly 25,000 visitors during these four days while the festival injects two million dollars into the local economy. (Photo above: revelers at the Seafood and Wine Festival in Newport).

This is the 39th year of the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, and the theme is “It’s Kind of A Big DEAL!” - a casino theme.

You'll find 85 wine booths from around the west coast, 30 food booths, and 30 artisan booths. You must be over 21 to attend the event.

Most prominent of the new features this time around is the festival’s app, giving attendees easy access to key event information including a link to purchase tickets, lodging info, Festival maps, vendor lists, sponsors, and frequently asked questions. The app is free and available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

There will be a People’s Choice Award where attendees can vote for their favorite winery, food vendor and craft seller. The winner in each category will receive a prize package from Salishan Spa & Golf Resort on Sunday at the Festival.

Tickets are currently available, with some still at the gate but other days online purchase only. Further details and purchasing are at seafoodandwine.com.

Thursday 5 pm – 9 pm are $16, with processing fee. Limited availability at gate.
Friday 12 pm – 9 pm are $16, with processing fee. Limited availability at gate.
Saturday 10 am - 6 pm are $21, with processing fee. This day is eTickets only.
Sunday 10 am – 4 pm $8, with processing fee. Limited availability at gate.

Three-day pass for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is $39, with processing fee. eTicket only.

Ticket prices do not include wine tasting, and food items range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine to take home are sold by wineries as well.

Parking is available at the festival site for $5.00. Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/. More about Newport below and at the Newport Virtual Tour, Map.









More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details