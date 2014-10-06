Indie Sci-Fi Film Shoots in Portland, Oregon Coast Later This Summer

Published 06/10/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – A small crew from a very indie movie company will be filming on the north Oregon coast and in Portland later this summer. The name of the 30-minute short is “Arcadia Bay,” a mix of psychological thriller and sci-fi that is produced and directed by now-local filmmaker Josh Bailey. (Above: one of the movie locations near Manzanita).

The plot centers around a military scientist who realizes the coastal town he lives in is a simulation, and he begins a journey in search of answers that will include some action sequences. Bailey likened it to a kind of Twilight Zone vibe.

Bailey has done some work on larger films while in college, but since then has done mostly freelance editing and graphics, which includes some work on TV shows Grimm and Portlandia.

Being a short, the movie will get entered into small festivals around the state and country, and may include a premiere in Portland with other short flicks.

While most of the movie will be made in Portland, quite a few varied locations will be used along the Oregon coast. A small crew of about six will hit the beaches around August, Baily said.

Mostly they'll be on on the north coast. He's looking at a secret spot he found on Oregon Coast Beach Connection for filming, along with locations at Hug Point, the surreal Treasure Cove, and the suspension bridge at Oswald West State Park – all near Manzanita and Cannon Beach. Opening scenes will be shot at the Wreck of the Peter Iredale at Fort Stevens State Park, and then some of the piers at Lincoln City may be used as well.

“We are in the process of final casting now,” Bailey said. “We are going to be launching a crowdfunding campaign in July and I'm trying to build up our social media presence now. Really looking forward to having the beauty of the Oregon Coast be the backdrop of the film.”

See the movie's Facebook page here. More locations they will be shooting below, and at the Manzanita, Rockaway Virtual Tour, Map.

