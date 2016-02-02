Oregon Coast's Newport Seafood Wine Fest Launches Mobile App

Published 02/02/2016 at 4:51 AM PDT

(Newport, Oregon) - The 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival is coming up soon, from Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, February 28. Filling the central Oregon coast town with thousands for the weekend, more than doubling its population, it is one of the largest events in the state.

Now, it has its own mobile app.

The app is free and available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival app was created to give Festival attendees easy access to key event information including a link to purchase tickets, lodging info, Festival maps, vendor lists, sponsors, and frequently asked questions. This time around will mark the 39th year of the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival and chamber staff member Bobbi Price’s sixth year in the role of Festival Coordinator.

“I am extremely excited for the release of our 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival mobile app,” Price said. “The app will provide a new interactive way for vendors and attendees to experience the festival. Being that a majority of our patrons are mobile users, this is a wonderful opportunity for us to keep up with technology and the way people get their information. A noteworthy feature of the new mobile app is the People’s Choice voting option where festivalgoers can cast their vote for the best winery, craft vendor and food vendor and also keep track of all their favorites.”

The official 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival mobile app was developed by CrowdTorch, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cvent, who develops, markets, sells and supports Cvent’s consumer event management solutions. The creation of the mobile app was made possible by the financial backing of the festival’s presenting sponsor Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

"As part of our fifth year as presenting sponsor, Chinook Winds Casino Resort is excited to help launch the first ever Newport Seafood & Wine Festival mobile app," said Josh Blacketer, Director of Marketing at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. "We are thrilled to announce we will be presenting sponsor for the next three years. The addition of the mobile app is just one opportunity in growing this festival to new heights."

The 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, presented by Chinook Winds Casino Resort, will take place Thursday, February 25 – Sunday, February 28. More information can be found online at seafoodandwine.com or by calling 1-800-COAST44.

















