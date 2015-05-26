Monster Kite Festival on Central Oregon Coast Gets Even Bigger

Published 05/26/2015 at 5:31 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival, on June 27 and 28, goes patriotic this year with a salute to veterans, a celebration of our service men and women. To kick off the festival, Gomberg Kite Productions International will unveil their "Mega Flag," a soaring American flag that is also the largest kite in the world, on the beach in Lincoln City on Friday, June 26. This marks the first time that the kite will fly on the Pacific Coast. The Mega Flag will be available for viewing exclusively on Friday, weather and ocean conditions permitting.

"The Mega Flag is a remarkable show on its own and is a great fit with the 2015 Kite Festival theme," says David Gomberg, co-owner of Gomberg Kites Productions International and former President of the American Kitefliers Assocation (AKA). "It is a really beautiful kite. And being close to something that majestic and symbolic, you can't help but get a bit teary eyed."

The Mega Flag is a fully functional, self-flying flag measuring an astounding 10,400 square feet when inflated. The kite is an inflatable "soft" design of the American flag with no sticks or spars and was designed in partnership by Guinness World Record holder Peter Lynn and Gomberg. The kite weighs in at 500 pounds and is flown on a 20-ton line. In 2005, the AKA certified the Mega Flag as the largest kite in the world. Soon after, the Guiness Book of World Records certified it as well.

The Kite Festival takes place in the heart of Lincoln City, Oregon at the D-River Wayside State Park on June 27 and 28. Help us celebrate this year's theme by wearing your red, white, and blue attire at this hallmark event. Activities including kids kite making, kite demonstrations, and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to parachute kites, are fun for the whole family.

On both days, kids of all ages can learn how to make their own paper kite and afterwards they can show off their colorful creations in the kids' parade. All kids attending the festival will receive a free passport to the event. Collect autographs in the passport from each of the featured fliers and earn great prizes!

The Summer Kite Festival is one of the largest events on the Oregon Coast. Park at the Lincoln City Outlets, which is conveniently located just a few blocks south of the D-River Wayside, and take the free event shuttle where riders will receive free coupons good at participating stores. Check out the Kite Festival and do some summer shopping! Or, park at the Community Center (2150 NE Oar Pl) and receive a buy-one-get-one free aquatic and fitness center pass.

The festival runs from 10am to 4pm each day. For more information on the Summer Kite Festival event schedule, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

