Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Three Oregon Coast Spots with Seasonal Secrets

Published 07/05/2016 at 5:51 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Tillicum Beach in summer

(Oregon Coast) - It's amazing how the seasons can drastically change beaches on the Oregon coast. Summer and winter especially create some polar opposite situations. In winter, sand gets dredged out by storms and unique things get revealed from beneath. During summer, sand levels rise so high you can get access to things normally cut off the rest of the year. (Above: Tillicum Beach in summer).

You just never know what you'll get, season to season. Here's a look at three hotspots on the coast that change their faces in intriguing ways.



Tillicum Beach Campground. This well-maintained campground is a gem on the coast. Smack dab between Waldport and Yachats, it's a longtime favorite among those in the know. (Above: a rarely-seen ghost forest stump at Tillicum).

The campground has dozens of campsites, full amenities, and RV spots, all of which helps make this one of the coolest Forest Service campgrounds in existence. It's easy to make a beachy home away from home here.


You can count miles and miles of endless sand as one of the big attractions, accessible by a neatly kept, manmade walkway with metal railings. Once there, you'll find small dirt cliffs that sometimes form miniature coves in which to hide from the wind. You can also climb around some areas, or you may find tiny little paths ducking off into the brush for a short ways to explore.

In the winter, if sand levels get low enough, you may find some ghost forest stumps – 4,000-year-old remnants of a stand of trees frozen in time by being covered quickly by sand and sediment.


Secret Beach at Cape Falcon. If you're in the Manzanita/Arch Cape area, look for a small, obscure road on the seaward side of the highway between the Artch Cape Tunnel and Oswald West State Park. It's called Falcon Cove Road, and at its bottom is one of the more spectacular - albeit odd - beaches on the coast.

It's a cove-like area comprised mostly of sizable cobblestones which are difficult to traverse. Often, the tide carves these into strange tiers, which makes it easier to walk on. At higher tides, the waves wash over these stones and make a weird rattling noise, which has given it the nickname Magic Rocks Beach. This happens much more consistently in winter, but you'll need to stay clear of that tide and watch from above.

During summer, when the tide is decently distant from the rocks, there's a nice tract of sandy beach to stroll on, which takes you either to the garden of boulders at the north end (near the community of Arch Cape), or to a barren, surreal landscape of rocky structures at its southernmost end. At this spot, amble for about an eighth of a mile over all kinds of boulders, cobblestones and other structures that make walking a little more like climbing in some instances. It dead-ends with a series of untraversable rock structures.

In these rocky cliffs, however, can be found fossils embedded – millions of years old. This can only be found in summer.

Be extremely cautious and polite when visiting this spot, as it's surrounded by private homes.


Netarts. This one's more of a whisper rather than a secret - but it's a beautiful little one, lying near Oceanside. The main beach access is just north of its diminutive “downtown” at Happy Camp, and it's there you'll get to easily traverse

The beach here is calmer than most because it's technically part of Netarts Bay, covered by the Netarts Spit (that juts out for miles from Cape Lookout State Park). It's primarily all sand, meandering a few hundred feet to the south before it dead-ends at the bay, and wrapping around a few bends to the south a half mile or so until reaching the tiny community of Happy Camp.


The seasonal secret? If it's anything but high tide or stormy, head down to the bottom of the primary road in Netarts (turn at the general store). There, you'll find a funky little trail that meanders through the brush, eventually connecting up to a ragged, metallic stairway that's embedded in the ground and looks like it was ripped from an old seafaring vessel.

Sometimes this is not traversable in rougher weather or tides. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.

 

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details