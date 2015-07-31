Old School Classic Cars Take Over Central Oregon Coast

Published 07/31/2015 at 6:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Look for a sea of classic cars right next to the Pacific Ocean in the Lincoln City area in late August, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center is hosting its second annual Old School Classic Car Show. August 22 is the date the Oregon coast spectacle, with the car show held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the Cultural Center, formerly the Delake school, and is free for spectators.

The show is still looking for more rigs to join the display. Any classic car 1985 or older is encouraged to sign up. Car exhibitor’s fee is $15/$20 day of the show.

Three awards will be given: the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Award, the People’s Choice Award, and the Lincoln City’s 50th Anniversary Award. Car exhibitors will receive a custom dash plaque, goodie bag, and continental breakfast. A 50/50 raffle will be held with half the proceeds going towards children’s programs.

Live music will be performed by Portland’s instrumental surf band, The Verbtones from noon to 2:30. A DJ will be on hand from 10 to noon playing rock and roll oldies tunes. Rusty Truck will be on hand hosting the beer garden for those 21 and older.

Food options include German sausage and corn on the cob served up by the bratwurst brigade from St. James/Santiago Episcopal Church and Enrique’s Authentic Mexican Food will be selling homemade tamales, tacos, and burritos. To help cool things off, Pinguinos will offer tasty Italian Flavored Ice and Strung out on Beads and Coffee will be offering coffee drinks, Shirley Temples, Roy Rogers and homemade Kettlekorn. Various vendors will be on the lawn and local artist Chris Wilhelm will be offering airbrush tattoos.

Event parking is available at the Cultural Center. Other nearby parking options includes the beach access parking at the D River wayside and limited parking across Oregon coast's Highway 101. Chinook Winds Casino Resort will offer shuttle service from the Casino every hour on the hour starting at 10 am.

The Bay City Cruisers from Newport will be on hand to park cars and assist exhibitors. Registration and check-in for cars begins at 8:00 a.m. Pre-registration is advised. Registration forms can be downloaded from our website: www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call the LC Cultural Center at 541-994-9994 or stop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. any day except Tuesday..

