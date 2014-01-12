Video: Dramatic Coast Guard Rescue Off Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/01/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A busy week for the U.S. Coast Guard from the Oregon coast and Washington coast, with two rescues happening just before and after the Thanksgiving holiday. (See the full video below).

Five survivors from a sinking boat near Lincoln City were rescued in a dramatic fashion Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard, after the ship Blazer began taking on water about three miles from Siletz Bay.

Three were taken from their life raft by a Coast Guard helicopter and two were rescued by a Coast Guard boat. All are in good condition.

The Blazer sank in 420 feet of water with reportedly 2,000 gallons of diesel aboard. There have been no reports of pollution at this time. Pollution responders from North Bend are monitoring the situation and will take action if needed.

The call came in from the 75-foot fishing vessel just after 4 a.m., saying they were taking on water and dumping their crab pots overboard. After jumping into the life rafts, the crew were rescued in just under an hour later.

Coast Guard officials praised the crew of the Blazer, saying they were well prepared for any emergency.

On Tuesday, a couple of days before the holiday, another rescue happened just off the mouth of the Columbia River for the Coast Guard. A 50-foot fishing vessel began taking on water three miles from the coast, bringing a helicopter and two ships to assist, towing the Hornet to the station at Ilwaco, Washington.

