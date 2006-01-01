Oregon Weather Gets Windy and Wet for Portland, Coast, Valley

Published 03/25/2014

(Oregon Coast) – A big change is in the air – quite literally – when it comes to weather on the Oregon coast and all of northwest Oregon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special statement for the beaches region as well as Portland, and the Cascade passes. Large amounts of wind and rain are headed for the Oregon coast,Portland and valley areas, but the Cascades will get a lot of snow.

Yes, it will rain on the rest of your spring break parade.

“After several days of dry weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures several degrees above normal, the weather across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon will take a big downturn for the remainder of the week,” the NWS said in a bulletin.

Cool, low pressure has already parked itself off the Oregon coast, producing increasingly intense rain throughout Tuesday. This will continue at times through Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow levels will get down to about 3,000 feet late Tuesday and continue near that elevation through Thursday. The NWS said to expect accumulating snow in the mountain passes.

Other areas of the coast or inland could get thunder and some hail.

Winds will pick up on the Oregon coast, with gust around 45 mph on headlands and beaches. Inland areas like Portland, Salem or Eugene could see 30 mph winds.

Rainfall amounts could reach one to two inches by Thursday on the coast, and the mountains could see two to four inches. Spots like Portland and other valley towns could also get up near an inch of rain, maybe more.

A foot or two of snow is possible in the Cascades, especially at ski resorts, the NWS said. However, there will be enough accumulation in the passes to affect travel at times from Tuesday through Thursday.

“All of this will also make it inadvisable to climb any of the area mountain peaks this week,” the NWS said.

The NWS added these precipitation amounts will be spread out across three days, but will still significantly impact outdoor activities.

Rough seas conditions will affect the ability to see whales during the current Whale Watch Week, but once this system passes there may well be some good agate hunting on many beaches. Conditions will get calmer by this weekend, including the possibilities of periodic sun in between showers, which is the weekend where Washington and Oregon spring breaks overlap.

Full Oregon coast weather - including links to detailed warnings, updates for each city. General Oregon weather is here.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted