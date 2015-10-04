Portland's OMSI Breaks Ground on Oregon Coast Facility Sunday

Published 04/10/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – The time when a day at Portland's famed OMSI could also mean a day at the beach is getting just a bit closer. This Sunday is the groundbreaking ceremony for OMSI’s Coastal Discovery Center (CDC) at Camp Gray in Newport, where construction will officially begin. The ceremony happens at 10:30 a.m. on the site at Abalone Street in South Beach, which is on the southern side of Newport's Yaquina Bay.

The CDC will serve over 5,000 people annually and create a permanent home for OMSI’s marine science program through outdoor science school, science classes, summer residential camps, and family camps. The camp is scheduled to open in April 2016.

The design includes finalized plans for a lodge, 156 student beds plus staff housing, classrooms, and property restoration with dunes, trees, and native plants. The idea is to encourage environmental stewardship and build skills and awareness that could lead to the pursuit of careers in marine science, technology and engineering fields.

The event will feature a self-guided tour for guests to explore the 20-acre site, include special remarks from OMSI President Nancy Stueber, notable elected officials and community partners, and close with a VIP reception at Rogue Brewery. OMSI President Nancy Stueber, Oregon State Senator Arnie Roblan, Newport Mayor Sandy Roumagoux, Lincoln County Commissioner Bill Hall, and other honorable dignitaries will participate in a brief groundbreaking shovel ceremony. There will be opportunities for photographs during the tour and ceremony.

The self-guided tours run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Meet at the Rogue Brewery, just a couple of blocks away. 2320 SE OSU Drive. The reception starts there at the 11 a.m. OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Avenue, Portland, Oregon. For general information, call 503.797.4000 or visit omsi.edu.

More on the Newport area below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted