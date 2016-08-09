Oregon Coast Beaches Need a Cleaning: Join SOLVE on Sept. 24

Published 09/08/2016 at 5:11 PM PDT - Updated 09/08/2016 at 5:59 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – On September 24, it will be time to hit the beaches of the Oregon coast and rivers of the rest of the state as that day features the annual SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Join thousands of Oregonians in all corners of the region, as SOLVE is now officially putting out its call for volunteers of all ages. The group needs hands to help remove invasive plants, restore natural areas, and clean up hundreds of miles of beaches, rivers, parks and neighborhoods before fall rains wash litter and debris into storm drains and out to sea.

SOLVE and presenting sponsor the Oregon Lottery, along with over 5,000 Oregonians, will mobilize across the state for the 33rd annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. This event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day.

It takes place that Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm (times may vary by site). Volunteers can find over 100 projects, including 46 beach cleanups coastwide, at solveoregon.org or by calling 503-844-9571 x332.

SOLVE spokesperson Joy Hawkins said that from the headwaters of the Willamette River to the Oregon coast, water connects us all.

“Despite our shared landscape and ethic of stewardship, Oregon's waterways and natural areas are facing serious threats from diminishing wildlife habitat, invasive plants, and litter which flows downstream to our rivers and out to the ocean,” she said.

You can help by joining your fellow Oregonians this September as as the group supports the health of the state, cleaning up litter from source to sea.

"A common thread that binds nearly all Oregonians together is how much we all take pride in our state," said Oregon Lottery Acting Director Barry Pack. "And one of the things we can all be proud of is how SOLVE and thousands of Oregonians have been helping make Oregon a special place for 47 years. As a long-time supporter of SOLVE and events like SOLVE's Beach & Riverside Cleanup, the Oregon Lottery encourages everyone to find a SOLVE event in their area and continue the great work that SOLVE has been doing for decades."



The SOLVE beach cleanups always bring up numerous oddities and unexpected items. The last event in spring encountered curiosities such as custom glass balls created by artists, wire fencing at Bayocean, a bottle with a note inside at Port Orford, half a kayak near Florence and an aluminum boat near Port Orford. Other unique objects included a sake bottle with some sake still left inside and a propane tank at Netarts.

These cleanups are also a good gauge for what is happening in the near-shore and open ocean environments. The amounts of tsunami debris from the March 2011 tsunami in Japan can vary, and the event often shows how much has been coming from Asia and what kinds of stuff. This also happens because of the Pacific gyre – an enormous mass of garbage floating in the ocean, mostly containing debris from Asian countries.

The event can even be an indicator of social issues like homelessness and how it affects beaches.

In the spring beach cleanup in March, there was a lot of tarp and sheet rock found in some places, having come from homeless camps. Asian debris included alarmingly large chunks of broken plastic as big as barrels, and many small crates with Asian writing on them.

The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is made possible by: Presenting Sponsor the Oregon Lottery; Legacy Sponsor - Metro; Major Sponsors - Clean Water Services, Fred Meyer, Pacific Power, and Wells Fargo; Coordinating Sponsors - Local Coast Haulers and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department; Media Sponsors - K103fm, and KOIN 6; Supporting Sponsors - Chevron and Skanska; Community Sponsor - NW Natural. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



















