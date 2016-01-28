Stretch Your Inner Guru on Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach Yoga Festival

Published 01/28/2016 at 5:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - February 26 through 29 brings the Cannon Beach Yoga Festival to the north Oregon coast, where yoga practitioners of all levels will gather for a weekend of yoga, meditation workshops and even Bollywood dance. All of it under the guidance of renowned instructors. (Photo above: Cannon Beach).

It's the sixth year of the festival, an ever-growing attraction that now provides four days of finding your center.

An array of workshops, events, and lecture topics will be offered during the festival. Parents or teachers can take part in Imagination Yoga, which includes a free segment for kids as they imagine yoga in the jungle. Beginners can take advantage of classes like Classical Surya Namaskar that focus on fully utilizing important poses like the Sun Salutation. Yoga professionals can benefit from workshops like Anatomy Awareness in Asana, a four-part, rarely available intensive that will provide clear application of anatomy in yoga practice. For something unique, participants can put charcoal to paper in the Yoga Figure Drawing workshop.

Festival Director Christen Allsop said this festival works hand-in-hand with the Oregon coast's surroundings in multiple ways.

“Cannon Beach is a perfect location for a wellness weekend getaway,” Allsop said. “Our picturesque beach and small town charm really delivers on hospitality. And we have something for everyone from yoga teachers to beginners and children. I’m so excited about this year’s program.”

Guest instructors include Simon Chokoisky, a teacher at the renowned Ayurvedic Institute in New Mexico and author of The 5 Dharma Types: Vedic Wisdom for Discovering Your Purpose & Destiny; Julie Gudmestad, PT, a certified Iyengar Yoga teacher, physical therapist, director of Gudmestad Yoga Studio in Portland and columnist for Yoga Journal; Sarahjoy Marsh, a yoga teacher, therapist and founder of DAYA Foundation, a nonprofit yoga center in Portland; and Brad Waites, one of a few to be certified at the 2,000-hour level by the College of Purna Yoga, and who is currently a member of the college faculty.

Full festival passes for the Cannon Beach Yoga Festival are $375 and include your choice of 10 hours of main-track workshops, morning meditation on Saturday and Sunday, Saturday night Bollywood Dance Party and opening and closing ceremonies. Additional workshops and lectures with the festival’s faculty are also available throughout the weekend. Partial Festival Passes are also available and are priced individually. Main Track Workshops will be open for individual registration on February 1 based on availability.

Several Cannon Beach hotels and resorts are offering lodging specials and spa packages for the festival. Additionally, local shops, restaurants and wellness businesses will also offer special events during the weekend. A portion of the proceeds from the Cannon Beach Yoga Festival supports the preservation efforts of Cannon Beach’s non-profit environmental education organization, Friends of Haystack Rock. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For a full schedule of events, instructors, lodging packages or to purchase tickets for the Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, visit www.CannonBeachYogaFestival.com or call Christen Allsop at 503-440-1649. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.





















