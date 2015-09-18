Latest Astronomy Finds from Hubble: Early Stars, Beast Galaxy

Published 09/18/2015 at 9:24 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Manzanita, Oregon) - From the Oregon Coast Science Section: A host of new discoveries from NASA's Spitzer and Hubble space telescopes is helping us to understand more about the early years after the Big Bang - and it has found a new "beast" of a galaxy.

Astronomers from California recently learned much more about the first five million years after the Big Bang, by coming up with the as-yet most accurate statistical estimate of the number of faint, small galaxies that existed then.

Previous studies included images of "intra-halo light" from stars distributed outside of galaxies. The latest data from Hubble discovered an infrared component in the background - essentially the collective glow of whole galaxies that were among the first formed in the universe.

These early galaxies were markedly different, said astronomers from the University of California at Irvine (UCI). They were not well-defined spiral and disk-shaped like those we know today. Instead, they were diffuse and populated by massive stars.

This period of five million years after the Big Bang is known as the "epoch of reionization." It was typified by a lot of darkness, say scientists, partially because of photon-absorbing neutral hydrogen. About this time, the universe began moving to a re-ordering of hydrogen gas due to the accelerated process of star and galaxy formation.

Also with the help of Hubble, astronomers have found a galaxy cluster with an incredible amount of new stars. Calling it a “rare beast,” scientists suggests that behemoth galaxies at the cores of these massive clusters can grow significantly by feeding off gas stolen from other galaxies.

"Usually, the stars at the centers of galaxy clusters are old and dead, essentially fossils," said Tracy Webb of McGill University, Montreal, Canada, lead author of a new paper on the findings published in the Aug. 20 issue of The Astrophysical Journal. "But we think the giant galaxy at the center of this cluster is furiously making new stars after merging with a smaller galaxy."

Most galaxy clusters have a one gigantic galaxy in the middle that doesn't produce new stars very rapidly. This behemoth churns out about 860 new ones a year. For reference, our resident Milky Way makes only about one to two stars per year.

More of these NASA images and starscapes from the Oregon coast below:





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details