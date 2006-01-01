Central Oregon Coast Programs Feature Birding, Impact of Ocean Turbines

Published 03/13/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – March is not just for whales on the central Oregon coast – it's actually for the birds as well. Two presentations by the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists in Newport this month allow your imagination to take flight. One is a lecture on seabirds and how marine energy sources may impact them and another is a field trip to go check out the real thing. (Photo above: A windfloat turbine on the ocean, Rob Suryan, photographer.)

On Thursday, March 20, Rob Suryan presents "Seabirds and Marine Renewable Energy off the Oregon Coast."

Oregon is a leader in pursuing offshore renewable energy and a variety of studies are underway to assess potential environmental impacts. Rob Suryan with the Seabird Oceanography Lab at Oregon State University (http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/seabirdoceanographylab/) will discuss studies to assess potential impacts of wave and wind energy on marine birds.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 PM at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Cost is free and everyone is welcome. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, March 22, get ready to take a "Birding Field Trip along Alsea Bay and Eckman Lake. Local expert Roy Lowe will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip in the Waldport area.

Alsea Bay is a wintering area for grebes, loons, and a variety of sea ducks including scoters. The field trip will start with the bay and then travel east to the 50 acre Eckman Lake which harbors hundreds of ducks including Bufflehead, Northern Pintail, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal and Mallard. (Photo above: Pied-billed Grebe, photo Roy W. Lowe).

This free event is open to everyone. Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 AM at the Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretative Center parking lot (620 NW Spring St., near the southwest corner of the Alsea Bay Bridge. The field trip will last two hours. For more info, call 541-961-1307.

