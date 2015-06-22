N. Oregon Coast Pirate Festival Sets Sail This Weekend

Published 06/22/2015 at 5:34 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – This week, Friday through Sunday brings large bands of pirates to the north Oregon coast, to plunder and pillage by cutting a swath of fun through one beach town.

Rockaway Beach puts on its 5th annual Rockaway Beach Pirate Festival and Treasure Hunt in downtown that day, heading full sail into a storm of entertainment and goofiness for all ages. The event goes from June 26 to 28. There will be pirate music, roving pirates, and festival rides, as well as delicious foods and drinks, vendors selling exotic wares, musical acts, performances, a scavenger hunt, and games to challenge any pirate's skills; all of this in an atmosphere that would make the pirates of old feel at home.

This year's booty includes the vicious pirate rabble of PDXYAR, some of the most cutthroat scallywags, rogues and mercenaries to ever set sail on the Northwest coast. They first gathered together in 2008 and since have been raiding ports with their unique brand of piratical living history. See the crew in action as they perform black powder shows (yes, this means cannons), fights, fire dancing and, perhaps, another surprise or two. Visitors are encouraged to stop by their encampment and challenge one of the crew to a game of Liar’s Dice. Or you can sign the articles and become a member of the crew yourself.

The King’s Navy is a Portland-based group of dedicated re-enactors striving to accurately portray sailors and mariners of the Royal Navy. Members of The King’s Navy have appeared at events throughout the Pacific Northwest, Canada and California, at historic events for the National Park Service, and at Colonial Willamsburg. They bring Basher, their field carriage-mounted English cannon. Call (503) 355-8108 or http://www.rockawaybeach.net.

