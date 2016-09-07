Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Event Takes Close Look at N. Oregon Coast Archaeological Site

Published 07/09/2016 at 5:21 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Dr. Douglas Wilson comes to the north Oregon coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum digs deep in July – quite literally – with a special guest giving a talk on a remarkable archaeological site on the north Oregon coast.

Dr. Douglas Wilson comes to town on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Wilson takes a look at his most recent archaeological work at the Middle Village – a contact-period Chinook Indian village in the estuarine zone near the mouth of the Columbia River.

The site was once used by Lewis & Clark's Station Camp, but plenty of well-preserved items were found that actually predated that. Scientists have found architectural structures such as at least three plank structures and an abundance of fur-trade era goods and items from back when the first fur traders came through the era decades before. The Middle Village contains a huge array of wealth items in what is called a traditional Chinook summer village. They've also found quite a collection of productive tools and debris from the production of items.

The archaeological excavations of the site suggest the intensity and context of interaction between the Chinook and the Euro-American fur traders.

Dr. Wilson's research often takes him back in time to the colonial archaeology of the Pacific Northwest of North America, cultural identity, labor history, method and theory, and public archaeology and cultural resources management. He currently serves as the Historical Archaeologist to the Partnerships Program, Pacific West Region of the National Park Service and is the Director of the Northwest Cultural Resources Institute (NCRI), a partnership program at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, Vancouver, Washington.

Dr. Wilson has a series of ongoing projects that go well beyond the Oregon coast and explore the historical archaeology of the Pacific Northwest, including a few at Fort Vancouver National Historical Site. One of those is taking a close look at Fort Vancouver Village, a multicultural community that formed the heart of the British fur-trade headquarters post almost 200 years ago. Archaeological research has been driven by the program’s Public Archaeology Field School, which has sampled houses and landscape from the Village to explore the nature of cultural identity, technological change, globalization, and public interpretation.

His research has appeared in the Journal of Community Archaeology & Heritage, Columbia Magazine, and more.

This program is a free event and is open to the public. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce Street in Cannon Beach, Oregon. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org or call 503-436-9301.

More on the Cannon Beach area below. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour







 

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details