Massive Seafood Wine Fest On Course for Central Oregon Coast This Weekend
Published 02/17/2014
(Newport, Oregon) – (Newport, Oregon) – The show will go on at the central Oregon coast this week, in spite of tents getting blown down during a wind storm.
Those tents are coming right back up, say organizers, and the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival will open as scheduled on Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m,
Thursday, February 20 through 23 are the dates of the 2014 Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, likely the largest winter festival in the state. The central Oregon coast town swells by some 20,000 people over the course of the festival, which in recent years added a fourth night of fun – Thursday nights. It features nearly 100 wineries and dozens of food and arts and crafts booths.
During its weekend run, the festival brings in an estimated 1.5 million dollars to the local economy. The festival is now 37 years old and for the last 28 of those years has held a much-coveted commercial wine competition.
You must be 21 years or older to attend this event and must have valid ID (no exceptions). The event is held next to Rogue Ale Brewery grounds and the site is smoke-free and handicapped accessible.
This year's festival is presented by Chinook Winds Casino. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/, or see the news and updates section about Newport Seafood and Wine Fest.
