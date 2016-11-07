Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Closures Coming: Razor Clamming, Highway 20 Overnight

Published 07/11/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Razor clamming will close this Friday along the last 18 miles of the north Oregon coast, and some highway closures will soon begin on the central Oregon coast east of Newport

(Oregon Coast) – Razor clamming will close this Friday along the last 18 miles of the north Oregon coast, and some highway closures will soon begin on the central Oregon coast east of Newport.

ODFW says this has been a record-setting for razor clamming on the north Oregon coast, at Clatsop beaches (which encompasses Seaside, Gearhart, and Warrenton). The agency reports almost all harvesters snagged their limit of clams every trip on that 18-mile stretch that's north of Tillamook Head.

Clatsop beaches are the most productive razor clam beaches in the state, accounting for more than 90 percent of total harvest. But as every July since the '60s, ODFW shuts down those beaches to razor clamming to allow young clams establish themselves on the beach during the summer.

“We want to ensure that the Clatsop beaches continue to be productive for razor clam harvesters,” said Matt Hunter, ODFW’s Shellfish and Phytoplankton Project leader. “By not disturbing the young razor clams it increases the chance of good recruitment.”

During these closures, the agency assesses the stock to determine the health of the population.

Meanwhile, digging for razor clams is open on almost all other beaches on the Oregon coast. The agency said Newport has some of the best stock, mostly in Yaquina Bay, but often in Agate Beach, the north jetty and South Creek. Other areas good for razor clamming include Cannon Beach, Bob Creek (near Yachats and the village of Cape Meares (next to the headland of the same name).

However, currently closed to razor clamming are beaches south of the Siuslaw North Jetty at Florence, due to elevated levels of the biotoxin, domoic acid. For the latest shellfish safety information call the shellfish safety hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474.

Part of Highway 20 between Corvallis and Newport will be closed during the overnight hours on weekdays, but those closures have been slightly delayed, starting August 1 instead of July 17.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. 20 Pioneer Mountain-Eddyville Project will require 24-hour road work starting on July 17, with complete closures for a ten-hour period going from August 1 through October 31. Those closures happen Sunday through Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m. and going until 5:30 a.m.

This leaves the weekend overnight hours clear, but on closure nights you'll have to either take Highway 34 from Waldport to Corvallis or Highway 18 and 22 between Salem and Lincoln City.

The construction, currently taking place around Eddyville, will create a much easier and faster route between Newport and Corvallis. It bypasses about ten miles of excessive curves. Safety will be improved with two lanes of travel that include wide shoulders and passing lanes.

The original U.S. 20 that was built in 1917. The project website is at www.us20pme.com. See Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions instant updates around the coast. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

More on the Newport and Seaside areas below, and at the Seaside Virtual Tour, Map and Newport Virtual Tour, Map.





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details