Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Celebrates Scotland with Robert Burns Supper

Published 01/25/2016 at 4:21 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Newport, Oregon) – A bit of Scotland and one of its most famous literary figures come alive on the central Oregon coast, as Newport's Celtic Heritage Alliance hosts its fifth annual Robert Burns Supper on January 30. It's an evening steeped in Scottish tradition featuring literary readings, humor, frivolity, and retrospect to honor his legacy. The event takes place at the Shilo Inn Ballroom in Newport, from 6 pm. to 10 p.m. (Photo above: Newport's Yaquina Bay at night).

The central Oregon coast's Celtic Heritage Alliance (CHA) joins others around the world in hosting a fun and fanciful Robert Burns Supper in a simultaneous celebration near his birthdate of January 25th where the wearing of your kilt, family tartan and raising your glass is highly encouraged.

The unlikely guest of honor; the mighty haggis makes its entrance on its fine silver platter, led by a piper and presented by the chef to the humbled host who pays homage through reciting Burns' famous "Ode to a Haggis," and then bathes the sausage in a fine single malt Scotch, slices it open with a ceremonial dirk and serves it to awaiting partygoers.

Having enjoyed this bountiful meal, the guests can partake and participate in an evening of verse and song, fanciful readings, trivia games, and charming toasts.

Between courses, whisky connoisseurs can opt to enjoy five exceptional tastings of Scotland's finest single malt Scotches; each different than in the previous year's samples.

Ticket prices includes:

A virtual feast of Scotch Eggs, garden salad, "cock-a-leekie" soup, stuffed chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, "neeps and tatties" (turnips and potatoes), with a delectable Drambuie trifle, shortbread and truffles for dessert and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Live muisc and dance with "Pipedance" from Lincoln City, Oregon will be performed by husband and wife duo Gary Burman and Nora Sherwood who are known for their Irish tunes featuring uilleann pipes, flutes, whistles, bodhran and percussive sean-nós step dance, but will be sharing their love of Burns' music with partygoers this year.

CHA's guest speaker will guide guests on a tour of historical accounts and stories, participants may share selections of Burns poetry, and participate in the return of the "What Lifts Your Kilt?" trivia game and a silent auction fundraiser. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Early ticket purchases are highly encouraged as the esteemed event has sold out each year since it began. Organizers say 50 percent have already been sold as if early in January. Advanced ticket prices: Scotch tasting (dinner included) is $70. Non-tasting (dinner only) is $45. For more information, or to purchase tickets (which also happen to make perfect holiday gifts) please visit us online at http://ncfhg.com/burns.php or call 541-961-7696 for more information.

More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.







 

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details