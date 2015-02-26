Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Full Schedule Released for N. Oregon Coast Wine and Culinary Event

Published 02/26/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival is right around the corner, happening March 12-15. This now-famed north Oregon coast event brings together a series of wine tasting opportunities that include nearly 40 Northwest wineries and individual happenings such as the Thursday Night Throwdown, the Battle of Blends and a wine walk.

A full schedule for the Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival has been released, detailing the extravagant pleasures for the palate offered.

Other festival wine tasting events are educational in nature as participants taste and learn about lesser known wine varietals now becoming popular in Oregon and Washington; and Northwest wines with their roots in France’s greatest wine regions.

The festival kicks off Thursday, March 12 with the “Thursday Night Throwdown” where 12 wines are featured including one each from Oregon and Washington of six different wine varietals. The wines go head-to-head with participants casting their votes on each matchup to see what state reigns supreme. The “Battle of the Blends,” will feature eight select Northwest red and white wine blends and this year, five local chefs will also prepare a signature “bite” with participants voting for the winners of both the Battle of the Blends and the Battle of Bites.

Nearly 40 Northwest wineries pour tastings at shops, galleries, restaurants and hotels in Cannon Beach during the wine walk on Saturday of the festival.

Also on Saturday, syndicated Northwest wine writer Andy Perdue will present a tasting event titled “Bordeaux, Burgundy & Rhone,” featuring Northwest wines with their origins in France. The event wraps up with a Sunday morning tasting of sparkling wines paired with brunch bites.

This north Oregon coast annual celebration of Pacific Northwest wine and regional cuisine will include many other related community activities including a “Tasting Tour” with Cannon Beach businesses offering free or low cost tastings ranging from chocolates to olive oils and specialty salts during the four-day festival.

Tickets for festival events include a $149 Festival Pass, offering admission to all six wine tasting events, or $35 tickets for each individual event including the Saturday wine walk. Most of the tasting events at Savor Cannon Beach are limited to 100 or fewer tickets, except for the wine walk that includes 500 participants. The event has sold out in previous years, so advance ticket purchase is recommended and tickets are available online at savorcannonbeach.com.

Full schedule below:

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

5-7pm – THURSDAY NIGHT THROWDOWN
Taste 12 wines of six different varietals, one each from Oregon and Washington, in a head-to-head battle to see what state reigns supreme as participants choose the winners. Light bites from local chefs and restaurants are also featured. Location: Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N Spruce St). Price: $35
 
FRIDAY, MARCH 13

1-2:30pm – WINE PATHS LESS TRAVELED
Do you Mourvedre? Taste and learn about the unique characteristics of some of the lesser-known wine varietals in the Northwest. Taste selected red and white wines in this entertaining and educational tasting with Hank and Nancy Sauer who have facilitated some of the Northwest's largest professional wine competitions. Location: Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N Spruce St). Price: $35
 
4:30-6:30pm – BATTLE OF THE BLENDS
Taste eight exceptional red and white wine blends representing the wine regions of the Northwest. We've also challenged five local chefs to create a bite for the event and you can choose the winner of the Battle of the Blends and the Battle of the Bites. Location: Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N Spruce St). Price: $35
SATURDAY, MARCH 14

10:30am-12pm – BORDEAUX, BURGUNDY & RHONE
Taste some of the Northwest's great red and white wines with roots in France's most famous wine regions with Northwest syndicated wine writer Andy Perdue. Location: Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N Spruce St). Price: $35
 
1-5pm – SAVOR CANNON BEACH WINE WALK
Taste wines from nearly 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings as you make the rounds of Cannon Beach art galleries, shops, restaurants and hotels. Participating wineries represent the major wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington, including Willamette Valley, eastern Washington and southern Oregon. Proceeds from this event benefit the Cannon Beach Preschool & Children's Center. Location: Check-in begins at 1pm at Coaster Theatre, 108 N Hemlock. Price: $35

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

10am-Noon - SPARKLING WINE & BRUNCH BITES
Sample Northwest sparkling wines and enjoy brunch bites from Cannon Beach restaurants and bakeries, the perfect way to wrap up the festival weekend and toast new friends. Location: Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N Spruce St). Price: $35

