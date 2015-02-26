|
Full Schedule Released for N. Oregon Coast Wine and Culinary Event
Published 02/26/2015
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival is right around the corner, happening March 12-15. This now-famed north Oregon coast event brings together a series of wine tasting opportunities that include nearly 40 Northwest wineries and individual happenings such as the Thursday Night Throwdown, the Battle of Blends and a wine walk.
A full schedule for the Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival has been released, detailing the extravagant pleasures for the palate offered.
Other festival wine tasting events are educational in nature as participants taste and learn about lesser known wine varietals now becoming popular in Oregon and Washington; and Northwest wines with their roots in France’s greatest wine regions.
The festival kicks off Thursday, March 12 with the “Thursday Night Throwdown” where 12 wines are featured including one each from Oregon and Washington of six different wine varietals. The wines go head-to-head with participants casting their votes on each matchup to see what state reigns supreme. The “Battle of the Blends,” will feature eight select Northwest red and white wine blends and this year, five local chefs will also prepare a signature “bite” with participants voting for the winners of both the Battle of the Blends and the Battle of Bites.
Nearly 40 Northwest wineries pour tastings at shops, galleries, restaurants and hotels in Cannon Beach during the wine walk on Saturday of the festival.
Also on Saturday, syndicated Northwest wine writer Andy Perdue will present a tasting event titled “Bordeaux, Burgundy & Rhone,” featuring Northwest wines with their origins in France. The event wraps up with a Sunday morning tasting of sparkling wines paired with brunch bites.
This north Oregon coast annual celebration of Pacific Northwest wine and regional cuisine will include many other related community activities including a “Tasting Tour” with Cannon Beach businesses offering free or low cost tastings ranging from chocolates to olive oils and specialty salts during the four-day festival.
Tickets for festival events include a $149 Festival Pass, offering admission to all six wine tasting events, or $35 tickets for each individual event including the Saturday wine walk. Most of the tasting events at Savor Cannon Beach are limited to 100 or fewer tickets, except for the wine walk that includes 500 participants. The event has sold out in previous years, so advance ticket purchase is recommended and tickets are available online at savorcannonbeach.com.
Full schedule below:
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
5-7pm – THURSDAY NIGHT THROWDOWN
1-2:30pm – WINE PATHS LESS TRAVELED
10:30am-12pm – BORDEAUX, BURGUNDY & RHONE
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
10am-Noon - SPARKLING WINE & BRUNCH BITES
