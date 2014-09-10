Passion and Humor Typify Duo Performing on Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/09/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A dynamic duo of musicians returns to the central Oregon coast after a highly successful debut there last year. Idaho-based Blaze and Kelly show up in Lincoln City on October 18, performing more original songs about passion, humanity and truth, complete with a bit of festival-friendly onstage banter.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Niccole and Mo met in Sandpoint, Idaho in 2002. Their meeting may have more to do with fate than fortuitousness. Since their meeting, they’ve been collaborating in music and in life. After playing whenever and wherever they could in the Sandpoint vicinity, they relocated to Boise. There, they could continue to enjoy Idaho and play for larger audiences. They’ve become a well-known Boise presence, have a trilogy of albums, and don’t seem to be slowing down as they tour nationally. Their style seems to play well with others. They’ve opened for Olivia Newton John, Shawn Colvin and the SubDudes, and they’ve toured with Toni Childs.

The duo mixes humor into their emotive qualities. Niccole’s powerful lead vocals blend perfectly with Mo’s sweet tone, all while dropping in a decent helping of laughter.

Their latest album, Life Is Beautiful, was produced by Michael Clair, a Chet Adkins prodigy. Life Is Beautiful illustrates Blaze & Kelly’s range of talent. All the songs have a similar loveliness in their

themes, but no two have exactly the same sound. Jumping into Life Is Beautiful means an experience in jazz, rock, folk, and another flavor that is entirely unique.

Their songs range from the serious to the hilarious. But no matter what words have flowed from Niccole’s pen, each song resonates with those beautiful human emotions. From the love of a child, “Lena’s Lullaby,” to the recognition we’ve out-waisted our clothes, “Fat Pants,” to the intrepid journey named death, “Mama,” the listener has no choice but to feel connected to the music. Each person finds a little of herself or himself in every song.

Tickets are $11 in advance, on sale from 10 am to 4 pm daily (except Tuesday) at the LCCC Box Office, and 45 minutes before showtime at the east entrance of the LCCC. The box office accepts VISA, Mastercard and American Express, as well as checks and cash. For details and tickets, call 541-994-9994.

Doors to this Saturday night show on Oct. 18 will open at 6:30 pm. A selection of Northwest beers and wines, My Petite Sweet cookies and bars, and Mountain Man savory snacks will be sold before the show, and during intermission. Tickets sold at the door will be $13.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open on its winter schedule: 10 am to 4 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

