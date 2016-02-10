N. Oregon Coast Gargantuan Iron Chef Event, Mushroom Hikes

(Seaside, Oregon) – Mushrooms and a major foodie event are on the menu along the north Oregon coast throughout October and November, with a variety of mushroom hikes over the two months and the big 2016 Iron Chef Goes Coastal in Seaside on the first of November. (Above: Coffenbury Lake, where some of the mushroom hikes happen).

There's much ado about the mushroom along the entire Oregon coast this month, with the centerpiece being at Yachats with its Yachats Mushroom Festival on October 21 – 23. But the north coast has numerous mushroom hikes happening at magnificent Fort Stevens State Park.

There are two kinds of mushroom hikes, at least in name: the Wild Mushroom Hike and the Mysterious Mushrooms of Fort Stevens. There are many of these happening between now and the end of November, with most happening on Fridays but some on Saturdays and Wednesdays. There appears to be little to no difference between them.

The Wild Mushroom Hikes happen October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 11, 23 and 30. The Mysterious Mushrooms of Fort Stevens happen on October 8 and 15, and November 12 and 26 .

The Wild Mushroom Hikes are a ranger-guided, wild mushroom foraging session. For these, you meet at Battery Russell.

The Mysterious Mushrooms of Fort Stevens events meet at Coffenbury Lake at picnic shelter A. These are billed as: “Hikers will meet for a lesson in mushroom foraging and a hike to search for fungi.”

Both kinds of mushroom hikes go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and are free. In both cases, state officials urge to wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes.

Fort Stevens State Park is at 100 Peter Iredale Rd, Hammond, Oregon (just south of Astoria, and about ten miles north of Seaside). Coffenbury Lake is within the park, closer to the campground section of the park.

November 1 brings the Iron Chef competition to the north Oregon coast, with the 2016 Iron Chef Goes Coastal. This year it's a heated battle between Iron Chef Jonathan Hoffman (last year's winner) and the 2015 People’s Choice winners Chef Fordinka Kanlic of Drina Daisy Bosnian Restaurant, Chef Jason Lancaster of the Cove Restaurant and Chef John Sowa of Sweet Basil’s Café.

It takes place at the Seaside Convention Center in Seaside (415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that Tuesday evening.

It's a total of 12 north coast restaurants competing for your vote to secure their spot in next year’s battle.

From Long Beach on the Washington coast there is Pickled Fish. From Astoria, eateries are Bridgewater Bistro, Fulio’s, Fort George, Silver Salmon and Street 14 Cafe. From Seaside there is Maggie’s on the Prom, Twisted Fish and Osprey Café. From Cannon Beach you'll find Cannon Beach Hardware, Newman's at 988 and The Wayfarer.

The dessert battles include Sea Star Gelato of Seaside, 3 Cups, Cannon Beach Christian Culinary School, Frite & Scoop, and Schwietert’s Candy and Cones.

