Record Warm Temps Likely for Oregon Coast, Inland This Weekend

Published 01/23/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Temperature records will likely be made this weekend along the Oregon coast while parts of the inland state will come close to doing so, as sunny and warm temps are predicted to hit over the weekend and stay through much of the week.

Some forecasters are indicating higher temperatures than others, but Saturday looks to be an increasingly nice one both for the Oregon coast and inland areas like Portland and Eugene. Things will be warmer on the beaches, however, especially on Sunday and Monday, with some coastal areas getting not only sunny and bright but perhaps in the upper 60's. The very southern end of the Oregon coast could get around 70 degrees.

Monday will back off a little bit to lower 60's for most of the shoreline towns.

Portland and the valley will likely be in the upper 50's on Sunday and still quite sunny.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said records will be broken.

The record for Newport on January 25 is 62 degrees in 1924, while Seaside's record is 64 in 1986. Newport is predicted to be at least 67 by most forecasters. Seaside will be close to 60.

Monday, things still remain quite warm and sunny, with highs around 60 for the coast, while Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more clouds and some rain – but still fairly warm temperatures. Meanwhile, the valley areas will be in the 50's and not as warm as the coast.

Winds will be extremely light all the way through the week on the coast, which will mean you will actually need sunscreen while on the beaches. Sunny and cloudless conditions cause the sand and ocean to reflect a lot of the heat right back towards, including the sun's rays.

You will likely find it much warmer on the beach than in the towns themselves.

