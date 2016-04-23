Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast This Weekend: Wine-Crab Fest, Free National Park, Documentary

Published 04/120/2016 at 5:11 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Photo: Lewis and Clark's Fort Clatsop is free this week

(Oregon Coast) – It may only be the calm season between Spring Break and summer, but April is still rollicking and rolling with activity along the Oregon coast. This weekend is crammed full of goodies. Look for an eye-opening documentary screening in Newport on ocean noise, Astoria's Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival and free admission to the Oregon coast's only national park. (Photo: Lewis and Clark's Fort Clatsop is free this week).

Starting with the Hatfield Marine Science Center down in Newport, the facility is hosting a fascinating look on what industrial and military ocean noise is doing to whales and other marine life. Sonic Sea is a 60-minute documentary hosted by the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society and Oregon Sea Grant.

It tells the story of a former US Navy officer who solved a tragic mystery and changed forever the way we understand our impact on the ocean. The film is narrated by Rachel McAdams and features Sting, in addition to the renowned ocean experts Dr. Sylvia Earle, Dr. Paul Spong, Dr. Christopher Clark and Jean-Michel Cousteau. Sonic Sea was produced by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Imaginary Forces in association with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Diamond Docs.

The film won the Environment Award at the San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival in 2016.

A scientific panel discussion will follow the film. Dave Mellinger and Joe Haxel of Oregon State University’s Cooperative Institute for Marine Resources Studies (CIMRS) marine bioacoustics research will join Leigh Torres and Michelle Fournet of the Marine Mammal Institute on the panel. The program is free and open to the public. The event will be held in the Hennings Auditorium at Hatfield Marine Science Center Visitor Center on Saturday, April 23, 2016 at 5:30 PM. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon.

Right now is National Parks Week, and thus Fort Clatsop on the north Oregon coast is free. The site is a replica of the fort built by Lewis and Clark and their Corps of Discovery in the winter of 1805-06. The National Park Service turns 100 years old in 2016 and they want everyone to join the party. For 16 days in ’16, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.

Fort Clatsop will be free through April 24. Fort Clatsop Visitors Center. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/fortclatsop.htm

Beginning this weekend is Astoria's famous Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival, going from April 22 to April 24. This award-winning event features the authentic flavors of Oregon’s north coast, as well as trend-setting artisan producers and Oregon-based wineries. About 14,000 to 16,000 people and 175 vendors attend the event each year.

Entrance fees range from $5 to $10. The Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival is located at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center on Highway 202 about 4 miles from the junction of Highway 101 in Astoria. http://astoriacrabfest.com/. 503-325-6311. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

