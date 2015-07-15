Updated: Central Oregon Coast's Amazing Race Also a Big Puzzle

Published 07/15/2015 at 6:04 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) - July 25 is the date for a cool and quirky sporting event on the central Oregon coast, as Newport hosts its fifth annual Amazing Race, which, among other obstacles, is a big guessing game.

Challenges of the Annual Amazing Race are a surprise. Participants do not know whether they're running, walking, boating, biking or scheming to get to their goal. No one knows what the obstacles will be as well. All they know is that it’s a scavenger-style race with challenges that may be mental, physical or both. The race has a Newport theme, so each of the challenges will be centered on something “Newport-ish,” as co-organizer Bobbi Price called it.

It all starts and ends at the Newport Performing Arts Center, featuring two-person teams solving clues, finding locations, completing challenges and racing through Newport in order to cross the finish line. This year's course happens primarily in the Nye Beach district of Newport, stretching from the beach in front of the Hallmark Inn to the Nye beach Turnaround. The course will be approximately two and a half miles with eight challenge stops along the way.



Registration is capped at 40 teams (80 people), said the Newport Chamber's Bobbi Price.

“In years past we have had many locals participate in the Amazing Race and we also have several people coming from all over the state,” said Price. “Both locals and visitors of Newport will have fun participating in this event.”

If you're interested in watching the spectacle, you are urged to first come to the Newport Performing Arts Center at the race's start. Viewing this race (and growing Oregon coast attraction) is a bit tricky and takes some sleuthing.

“We will give them ideas of viewing spots once the participants have begun,” said Price. “Due to the scavenger hunt style of the race, watchers are generally the 'cheering crowd' made up of family and friends of the participants. The race will draw a crowd as participants complete challenges but because the challenges are kept secret, there are no designated viewing spots.

The Amazing Race start and finish line is located at Newport Performing Arts Center. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, with the race start time scheduled for 9 a.m.

Teams may consist of two men, two women, or co-ed, with participants being 15 years of age or older. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the race and complimentary food and beverages will be provided to all participants, volunteers and sponsors. There will be $100 cash prizes for the winning team in each category. This is an event for all physical ability levels. You can sign up now at http://www.newportchamber.org/amazing-race.htm. For more information call 541-265-8801.

