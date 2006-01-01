Oregon Coast, Lincoln City Earth Day Full of Info and Fun

Published 04/16/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It seems more than slightly appropriate to celebrate Earth Day on the dynamic environment of the Oregon coast, and Lincoln City has one of the bigger festivities on April 19 with the 44th annual Earth Day at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Want to learn how to save energy, fix a bike, or grow the best tomatoes on the coast? Learn these things and more at this shindig, a family-friendly event where environmental groups and educational organizations from the Lincoln County area will share important information for adults and fun for kids. Among the happenings: kids age five and up can create art out of recycled materials, get their picture taken in a giant bird’s nest, and both kids and adults can bring a favorite, or not so favorite, T-shirt to the “Give your old T-shirt new life” workshop.

Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising will perform from noon to 1 p.m. for Earth Day April 19 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Get your vegetable garden started with early season seedlings and starts at the mini farmers market. Taft High kids, representing the campus gardening project, and three local farms will be bringing a variety of products including plant starts, early season vegetables, eggs, baked goods and pickled produce. Throughout the day, Carolina Lyddy from Corvus Landing Farm will give a tomato growing workshop. In addition to the farmers market, a few earth friendly vendors will be selling up-cycled goods like T-shirt skirts and flour sac bags.

The Rockfish Bakery, which makes everything including their condiments from scratch with as many local products as possible, will be selling tasty lunch fare, which can be enjoyed with three styles of locally brewed beer from the Rusty Truck Brewing Company, which recently received a people’s choice award at the KLCC Brewers Festival in Eugene.

Other fun activities during the event include a tour of the new trail within the Agnes Creek open space and a presentation at 1 p.m. by Pew Charitable Trusts about the importance of forage fish to an ecosystem that includes the tuna and salmon we eat all the way up to the whales we love to watch.



Live music will be provided from noon to 1 by the bluegrass/roots group Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising. This award-winning group provides upbeat music that will get the whole family dancing.

The event happens April 19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

