Waves That Glow on Oregon Coast: Time Lapse Video

Published 01/22/2014





(Yachats, Oregon) – It could be argued the Oregon coast is indeed even more beautiful at night. At least if you have the right camera equipment.

A new time lapse video from Oregon Coast Beach Connection was released today, showing off a variety of sights and scenes from the central Oregon coast you've likely never seen. It's called Central Oregon Coast TimeLapse – Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, and it shows off a variety of esoteric and colorful moments caught in motion.

It starts off with strangely glowing pink and blue waves at Depoe Bay, showing the last bits of sunlight dropping away and giving into more starlight. Nighttime storm scenes in stop motion are featured as well, and quick scenes of Cape Foulweather in a moving fog and with the galaxy moving across the sky.

More ethereal colors of Newport at night are then featured, showing a slightly foggy Yaquina Bay lit up by the lights of the Historic Bayfront, and a dreamlike section of shifting mists and rolling waves at Nye Beach.

A look at Yachats follows, with more glowing waves at the last bit of dusk, and a helping of purple, slightly fog-laden waves moving on the rocks on a winter's dusk. You also see long exposures of the waves turned into time lapse, which makes them appear a tad ghostlike.

The video ends with a slow motion and fast motion look at the massive breakers at the Cape Perpetua's Devil's Churn.

You can see the video below, followed by more stills from the video.





















