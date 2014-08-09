N. Oregon Coast's Astoria Swells with Massive Beer Fest

Published 09/08/2014

(Astoria, Oregon) – Get your beer-drinking arm in shape and buff up your palate as the Pacific Northwest Brew Cup beer festival hits the north Oregon coast, September 25 – 27, taking place on the Astoria Waterfront.

The event was created in 2002 by the owners of Astoria restaurant Baked Alaska, and it's now become a staple that's organized by the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association. All the proceeds to the group's historical revitalization efforts in town. Taking place from Friday through Sunday, the festival is mostly about beer sampling and analysis, but there is a load of live music, food and fun activities for kids.

Admission is free to the general event, held at a massive tent located east of Columbia River Maritime Museum at the Barbey Center. To taste beers you will need a souvenir mug ($9 each) and tokens ($1 each). However, two special events require admission.

The Pacific Northwest Brew Cup is pet friendly, and on Sunday you can bring in your own growlers and get them filled.

Friday, things begin at noon and run until 10 p.m. On Saturday, hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year they've added the Pre-Tasting Event on Thursday, September 25. Cost is $36 and you get to meet the brewers, try selects brews and sample some different foods. The Brewer's Breakfast happens on Saturday at 9 a.m., and cost is $25. Here, you mingle with the brewmasters and dig into a hearty breakfast at Baked Alaska.

The live music roster is enormous, taking acts from the north Oregon coast, Portland and other parts of the state. Brownsmead Flats, a north coast staple, performs barber shop folk, while Future Historians from Portland are known for heavy folk rock. Seaside's the Cowpokers play “outlaw country power rock,” and Portland's The Resolectrics specialize in raucous blues. The Cedar Shakes are eccentric favorite from the Manzanita area, and there's an appearance by Idaho's Runaway Symphony and their “Shimmering Indie-esque Dream Rock.”

More information on the event is at www.pacificnorthwestbrewcup.com, or call (503) 791-7940. More about Astoria below and at the Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map.

