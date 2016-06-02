Oregon Coast Headed for Warm Temps Close to 70, Sunny

Published 02/06/2016 at 12:01 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – While inland Oregon and the Portland area are looking at record warm temps for the week, the Oregon coast may be even warmer. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting the coastal region to be sunny, dry and in the low 60's, but some are predicting temps closer to 70 on the beaches.

Either way, believe it or not, you'll need sunscreen on the beaches this week, starting Sunday.

The NWS said there were brief winds along the beaches and headlands Friday that resulted in some gusts up to 65 mph. Total rainfall was only up to.07 on the Oregon coast. Now, that is on the steady decrease from Saturday onward, with Sunday firming up the transition to sunny, warm and dry for the week.

Saturday will still be rainy, the NWS said. But Sunday begins to clear by the afternoon and should have a high close to 60.

Monday through Wednesday will be the real stunners, with some media outlets predicting temperatures well into the upper 60's, maybe even 70, for daytime highs. The NWS is saying Monday will have a high in the lower 60's, as well as Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs closing in on 60 degrees. Thursday begins to change to rainy and mostly cloudy, with a high around 55. Rain is likely on Friday as well, starting off the three-day holiday and Valentine's Day weekend on the wet side.

The NWS said a strong upper level ridge will persist over the Northwest from Monday through Wednesday.

“Expect warm and dry conditions under a weak offshore flow,” the NWS said.

Almost every February pulls these surprise warm and windless conditions along the coast, as the daylight hours increase and allow for a shift to a drier climate. The month has about on average ten days of this kind of weather scattered throughout, and it's even been nicknamed the “secret mini spring.”

When such sunny and windless conditions occur, expect the actual beaches to be about ten degrees warmer than the beach towns. Because of the water and sand reflecting the sunlight back, this greatly increases the temperature near the tideline. Expect to need suntan lotion on these kinds of days, as even in winter these conditions can cause sunburn. Where to stay for this weather - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More about Oregon Coast Weather.























