Central Oregon Coast Fish Predators Meet the Arts

Published 07/17/2015 at 5:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Two ways to immerse yourself in the culture of the Oregon coast and nature are happening in Newport soon. One is a workshop on the art of Gyotaku print making, and the other a presentation on predation in central coast fish.

The public is invited to the MidCoast Watersheds Council meeting on Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 pm in Newport, to learn about research conducted on avian predation at the Oregon hatchery research science center. The meeting is held in the public meeting room of the Central Lincoln PUD building located at 2129 N Coast Hwy in Newport, across from the Safeway complex. Refreshments will be served. It happens at 6:30 p.m.

Brooke Penaluna is a Research Fish Biologist with PNW Research Station, US Forest Service in Corvallis, Oregon. When she was younger, she loved to swim, so what began as swimming like a fish turned into a career of studying fish. Her work is focused on understanding the effects of forest harvest, climate change, and natural disturbances on fish. She received her PhD from Oregon State University and she has worked in streams in Washington, Oregon, and Chile (in South America).

In a recent research project, Brooke found predation on fish by birds can be important, particularly on small streams and during seasonal low flows when available cover is limited. Experiments conducted at the OHRC were conducted to evaluate size-selective survival of Coastal Cutthroat in replicated semi-natural stream sections. The findings highlight the availability of in-stream cover and overhead shade from riparian vegetation can increase trout survival by reducing the effect of predation by Belted Kingfishers.

Conservation strategies for salmonids should consider management practices that maintain or improve stream habitat using both in-stream cover and riparian shade, especially as broad-scale change alters stream conditions.

On Saturday, August 1, look to Newport's Pacific Maritime Heritage Center for a workshop on the Japanese art of printing fish.

This popular 4-hour workshop provides a hands on introduction to the Japanese technique of fish printing called Gyotaku. Everyone who attends this workshop will have the opportunity to print different species of fish, shellfish and plants.

After an initial orientation and demonstration, participants will make their own monochrome (single color) print. Instructor Bruce Koike will then be available one-on-one to critique your print with an eye to refining your technique. The goal of the workshop is for everyone to produce a one of a kind work of art that they are wowed by, and that is indeed suitable for framing.

Provided at the hands-on workshop are the necessary rice paper, acrylic paints, brushes and, of course, the specimens to be printed. Participants should bring an open mind and enthusiasm to try something new. The final portion of the workshop will focus on the crucial stage of painting eyes on the fish.

Instructor Bruce Koike first learned the technique 30 years ago and has printed over 400 different plants and aquatic life, principally fish. Koike has shown his works at venues such as the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, the Bellevue Art and Craft Festival, Newport Seafood and Wine Festival and the Blackfish Café (Lincoln City). A Mahi mahi fish print currently hangs in the meeting room of the NOAA vessel, Bell M. Shimada that is home ported in Newport.

It goes from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Workshop cost is $100 per person, and includes all materials. Historical Society members will receive a 10% Discount. Space is limited to just 10 people. Koike's Gyotaku workshops generally sell out quickly. If you are interested waste no time in signing up at the Burrows House, Maritime Center, or by calling the Historical Society at (541) 265-7509.

