Secret Garden Tour and More Photo Hiking Clinics on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/19/2016 at 5:11 PM PDT - Updated 06/19/2016 at 5:21 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – More delightful ways of enjoying the summer on the Oregon coast are happening soon, with the Secret Garden Tour of Otter Rock and more hiking / photography clinics happening in Lincoln City. (Above: Otter Rock).



The 13th annual Secret Garden Tour of the Otter Rock area is coming up on June 26, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. The event supports the Samaritan House Homeless Family Shelter, and it showcases 11 gardens in the charming community of Otter Rock, just north of Newport at Cape Foulweather.

The cost for this event is $25, and it includes entrance to the 11 gardens, as well as light snacks and musical entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water.

The gardens this year present a wide variety of garden art, plants, and views. From a peaceful Zen garden featuring beautiful stepping stones to a garden that stretches along a large expanse of green grass with breathtaking views of the ocean, everyone can find something to enjoy.

One of the very interesting aspects of the gardens this year is the size of the gardens. Several of them are small and very personal. One garden includes a piece of a Conde McCullough bridge, free standing fence pieces that provide privacy, both flower and vegetable gardens, and even a honeybee apiary. All of these features flow together to reflect the interests and personalities of the owners.

The ‘Square Foot Gardening Method’ consists of raised beds with vegetables and flowers, where squares are regularly harvested and replanted during growing season. The fire pit at this garden will be the perfect place to sit and enjoy local musicians.

Garden visitors will have the opportunity to stroll an intimate Zen garden enclosed by Asian-inspired Canadian White Cedar fences. A large variety of beautiful stone, from large to small, enhances this lovely, peaceful garden.

Parking for visitors is at the west end of the Otter Rock Public Parking lot at 2nd and C Streets, and that is also where walking maps will be distributed and shuttle service will be available. Some gardens are accessible only by shuttle or walking. The walk is mostly level ground with a few inclines.

Tickets are available at JC Thriftway Market in Newport, Toledo Feed and Seed, Bear Valley Nursery and Landscaping in Lincoln City, and at the Samaritan House office ~ 715 NW Bay St in Newport. Tickets are also available online at brownpapertickets.com. More information is available at www.samfamshelter.org or by calling 541-574-8898.



Lincoln City's Photo Hiking Clinics continue over the summer, giving you a chance to explore the wild side of the area while learning how to take inspirational images with professionals Bob Gibson and Jeri Knudson.

Both are seasoned veterans of portraiture and field photography, especially on the Oregon voast, and they are both Certified Professional Photographers in the state of Oregon. Each instructor brings their expertise to the fold with these outdoor workshops that highlight the many picture-perfect moments within Lincoln City.

Upcoming clinic locations include Drift Creek Falls and the iconic Cascade Head. Each clinic will include two hours of field photography and up to one hour of optional studio time after the hike for sharing, socializing, and Q & A. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome on the hikes.

"The hikes are structured to accommodate a full range of photography ability and experience levels," says Gibson. " We keep the instruction light and are willing to spend time answering questions in more detail. With two instructors, we are able to provide more individualized assistance."

The next clinics are: Saturday, July 9, 2016 – Cascade Head from Knights Park, 9 – 11 am. Saturday, August 13, 2016 – Spring Lake Trail, 9-11 am. Saturday, September 17, 2016 – Cascade Head, 9-11am.

Cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. Space in each scheduled hike is limited to 12 photographers, ages 14 and up. Each person must supply his or her own digital camera. These classes are designed to fit every skill level.

For more information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or Bob Gibson at 541-994-3405. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

