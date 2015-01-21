Oregon Coast This Weekend: Newport Events Include Video Preview

(Newport, Oregon) – Don't let the fact it's January let you think the central Oregon coast has slowed down. Indeed, bundles of fun is to be had in Newport alone this weekend, with a bevy of chocolates, a sneak peak at a tourism promotional video and a celebration of all things Scottish (which will include the famed – or infamous – haggis dish).

Saturday, January 24 is when everything is dogpiled into one day – a bulging mass of Oregon coast carousing and fun.

Travel Oregon and the Oregon Coast Visitor’s Association are about to launch the “Winter on the Oregon Coast” promo video, both nationally and internationally. The video will be officially released on January 27, but January 24 brings the sneak preview showing to Newport, at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

The “Winter on the Oregon Coast” promo video is designed to drive travel to the destinations along the 363 miles of the People’s Coast during the shoulder season. The agency is anticipating an enormous viral presence of the video across social media – but the public can see it here first.

About four minutes of stunning footage and music composed specifically for the video, it is done in epic and elegant style by Jon Waller of Uncage The Soul Productions. You can see a teaser for this spectacular video http://vimeo.com/92566561.

See the sneak preview from 1 – 4 p.m. in the Theater Room of the Oregon Coast Aquarium, and you will have a change to speak directly to Waller. Seating is limited, so the Oregon Coast Visitors Association suggests to RSVP soon.

The sneak preview is free, but for seating reservation, call (541) 264-0543 or email Director@ThePeoplesCoast.com and leave complete name and phone contact information. The Oregon Coast Aquarium is at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

Then, check out the 24th Annual Chocolate Classics at Oregon Coast Aquarium. Here, chefs from up and down the Oregon coast enter their best sweet or savory chocolate dish, to be judged by an esteemed panel of judges - and by the public.

A group called RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties is responsible for the 24th Annual Chocolate Classics. This is the main annual fundraiser for the program that helps seniors find volunteer opportunities while also providing essential services to the seniors of Lincoln County.

Organizers say you've never had a better reason to indulge.

The 24th Annual Chocolate Classics takes place at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, going from 7 to 9 p.m.

For $35 per person or $60 per couple (in advance), attendees get to sample all the chocolate they can eat along with milk, coffee, and a bar sponsored by Twisted Snout Brewery. Attendees also have the chance to bid on silent auction items, and participate in a costume contest. The theme of the event this year is "Peace, Love & Chocolate: The 1960's."

Tickets available at the Oregon Coast Aquarium or online at www.rsvpoflbl.org. For more information, call (541) 574-2684.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

Got haggis?

Got a kilt?

January 24 brings more than a wee bit of Scotland to the central Oregon coast, as Newport's Celtic Heritage Alliance (CHA) puts on the 4th Annual Robert Burns Supper at the Shilo Inn ballroom. It goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It's not only a day of honoring the famed Scottish poet, but it's an evening of live music, a feast fit for kings, whiskey tasting and guest speaker Stu Johnson, wgi will guide guests on a tour of historical accounts and stories. Dinner includes Scotch eggs, garden salad, "cock-a-leekie" soup, stuffed chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, "neeps and tatties" (turnips and potatoes), with a delectable Drambuie trifle, shortbread and truffles for dessert. It also features the famed Haggis dish.

Advanced tickets are $65 for the dinner and scotch tasting, and $40 for dinner only.

For more information on the 4th Annual Robert Burns Supper or to purchase tickets see http://ncfhg.com/burns.php or call 541-961-7696. The Newport Shilo Inn is at 536 SW Elizabeth, Newport, Oregon.

